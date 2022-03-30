ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Face mask laws to end in Scotland on ‘phased basis’ from Monday – Sturgeon

By Katrine Bussey
 5 hours ago

Covid laws which require Scots to wear face masks on public transport and some other indoor public settings are to be removed on a “phased basis” from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The Scottish First Minister confirmed the use of masks will become guidance, rather than a legal requirement.

That is despite daily infection levels north of the border still being “very high”, although Ms Sturgeon said these may now be stabilising.

With the number of people in hospital with the virus in Scotland having fallen slightly from the record high reported on Tuesday, she added there is “cautious optimism” that the latest wave of the virus may have peaked.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that the Scottish Cabinet has agreed the “legal requirement to wear face coverings should be replaced with guidance” on a “phased basis”.

From Monday it will no longer be a legal requirement to wear a face covering in places of worship or while attending a marriage ceremony, a civil partnership registration, a funeral service or commemorative event.

The wider legal requirement for wearing face masks – which applies to shops, public transport and some other indoor settings – will then be converted to guidance two weeks later on April 18.

Ms Sturgeon stressed the Government will “continue to encourage the wearing of face coverings in certain indoor places, especially where significant numbers of people are present”.

She added: “This phased approach strikes a sensible balance between our desire to remove this one remaining legal measure and the common sense need for continued caution – not least for the sake of the NHS – while this wave of infection subsides.

“I recognise that face coverings are an inconvenience. However, given all the sacrifice of the past two years and in view of the current pressure on the NHS, I believe the vast majority of people will accept that for a further two weeks this is a proportionate precautionary measure while we pass the peak of this latest wave.

“It also provides some further protection to those who are most at risk from the virus.”

The latest figures show 2,344 people were in hospital with Covid in Scotland on Tuesday, down from 2,383 the previous day.

Daily figures published on Wednesday by the Scottish Government also show a further 9,610 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, as well as 34 deaths.

This takes the total number of people who died within 28 days of contracting coronavirus in Scotland to 11,393.

The threat level from the pandemic is currently at “medium”, but Ms Sturgeon told MSPs she is “optimistic that it will move to being a low threat during the course of the spring”.

Recent high levels of infection have “put the NHS under even more severe strain”, she conceded.

Speaking about the latest statistics, she added: “The number of people in hospital with Covid reported today – 2,344 – is 39 lower than yesterday.

“But yesterday’s figure was the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. So today’s number is still exceptionally high, and significantly above the previous peak of hospital cases, which was 2053 in January 2021.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross urged the First Minister to “trust” the public, claiming the Scottish Government’s strategy to curb Covid-19 cases has “failed”.

He added: “We believe that anyone who wants to continue to wear a face mask should keep doing so, particularly if that will help vulnerable friends and relatives.

“But it should be down to individual choice, as it is in other parts of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Ross went on to say that face masks are not just “an inconvenience”, but are “holding people back” in both school and in business.

The First Minister said Mr Ross is “seriously out of step” with public opinion on the matter.

She added: “I think the vast majority of people agree with that and while nobody wants to be doing that for longer than necessary, I think that most people accept that it is a sensible precautionary measure to take.”

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that face mask requirements will be removed in schools from April 18.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie pushed the First Minister on testing, which is due to come to an end for most people from the end of next month.

Ms Baillie asked about the future of testing for people who are on the shielding list and for testing in schools.

Ms Sturgeon replied: “After the population-wide testing programme ceases in its current form, testing will be used to ensure those who would benefit from antiviral treatment – and that is still being offered on a fairly restricted basis but will expand as more antiviral treatments become available – get speedy access to that treatment.”

On schools, the First Minister said guidance will continue to be developed but she stressed the importance of bringing down case numbers in schools and wider society to limit staff and pupil absences.

‘Bodies in bog’ man and woman may have crossed medieval Scotland

Two people whose remains were among 14 bodies found in the latrine of a Roman bath house may have come from the other side of medieval Scotland, new research suggests.The skeletal remains of nine adults and five infants were discovered at Cramond near Edinburgh in 1975 and have been traced back to the sixth century by radiocarbon dating.Bioarchaeological work led by the University of Aberdeen has now discovered that some of the group may have travelled across Scotland to make the Cramond area their home.The researchers examined the bones and teeth of the dead, known as “the bodies in the...
WORLD
The Independent

Wales to end Covid self-isolation and most public mask wearing from Monday

Wales will end mask wearing in shops and on public transport as well as the requirement to self-isolate after Covid-19 infection from Monday, the country’s first minister is set to announce.Mark Drakeford will announce on Friday that face coverings will no longer be required by law in shops and on public transport.Self-isolation will also cease to be a legal requirement, although the £500 self-isolation payment will continue to be paid until June.However, it will still be a legal requirement to wear a face covering in health and social care settings – and businesses will continue to be required to carry...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

P&O Ferries: RMT union raised concerns over Irish Ferries last year

A transport union raised concerns over a low-cost labour model used by Irish Ferries last year, the BBC has learnt. The RMT union wrote to the government saying it "appears either unable or unwilling to act" on Irish Ferries' low-cost labour model. It's the same model P&O Ferries is now...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sir Stephen House to take over Met Police temporarily – seven years after he was ‘sacked’ by Nicola Sturgeon

The Metropolitan Police will be temporarily led by the controversial ex-chief of Police Scotland until a replacement for outgoing commissioner Dame Cressida Dick is found.Sir Stephen House – Dame Cressida’s current second in command – will take the reins when his boss leaves in April, the home secretary has said.Dame Cressida suddenly quit last month after a string of controversies, but agreed to stay on during the transition period. Dame Cressida announced she was stepping down as Metropolitan Police Commissioner after London mayor Sadiq Khan said he had lost confidence in her leadership and her ability to “rebuild the trust”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Hermit of Treig – splendid isolation in the wilds of Scotland

There is no road to Loch Treig. No mains electricity, no water supply. It’s a 27-mile walk just to post a letter. But it is here that Ken Smith has made his home, in a wooden cabin on the fringes of the water. Now in his 70s, Smith has been eking out an existence for 40 years in this location, fly-fishing, cultivating a small plot of land, grubbing up pignuts from the earth and even brewing his own wine from birch sap (he has amassed about 80 gallons of the stuff, which, he says, will ensure that his funeral goes off with a bang).
U.K.
The Independent

Heathrow airport mask mandate ends – but most passengers still wear face coverings

The ending of mandatory mask-wearing at Heathrow has seen little change in passengers’ behaviour.Face coverings are no longer obligatory at the UK’s busiest airport, though passengers are “strongly encouraged” to continue wearing masks.The change applies across all of Heathrow’s terminals, bus and railway stations and offices.During a two-hour stay in the airport’s very busy Terminal 2 on Wednesday morning, it was clear that a large majority of travellers – around 80 per cent – were continuing to cover their faces.Airport staff said it was a similar picture to earlier days, during which some passengers had declined to follow the mask...
WORLD
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon delays ditching face masks after rise in Covid cases

Scotland is making “steady progress back to normal life”, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted, despite pushing back the date for ditching laws for people to wear face coverings on public transport and in some settings.The Scottish First Minister had previously signalled this would move from being a legal requirement to being guidance on Monday, March 21.However, she told MSPs that the “current spike” in cases, ministers had agreed it was “prudent” for this measure to remain in place.While Ms Sturgeon said she knew this would be “disappointing” she urged people to “be patient for a little while longer”.Given the current spike...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Sturgeon pledges £15m to help Ukrainian refugees arriving in Scotland

The money is the Scottish Government’s ‘immediate response’ to the humanitarian crisis prompted by the Russian invasion. Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war could arrive in Scotland this weekend, Nicola Sturgeon said as she announced £15 million of Government funding is being made available to help them.
POLITICS
