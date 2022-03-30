ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Top investment director flew on Greensill’s private plane, officials say

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1AmA_0euBaGC600

A top investor at Swiss asset manager GIML and the company itself broke the rules when they dealt with the now defunct finance company Greensill , the City watchdog has said.

Three months since fining the company and investment director Timothy Haywood more than £9 million, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed that he had travelled on Greensill’s private jet without properly recording it.

The FCA did not find any evidence that this would have influenced his decisions to invest money belonging to GAM Investment Management Limited (GIML) customers with Greensill.

But the potential conflicts of interest, which included other gifts and entertainment, were not properly managed, the watchdog said.

This “heightened the risk that he may have been incentivised to invest for personal interest,” the FCA said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The authority had said in December that it would fine GIML £9.1 million and was slapping a £230,000 fine on Mr Haywood.

Both the fines had been reduced by 30% from a higher amount as the pair agreed to resolve the cases at an early stage.

“A robust framework, properly implemented and followed by all staff, is required to manage any conflicts of interest,” the FCA’s Mark Steward said.

“GIML failed to do this. In an asset manager, this is vital in ensuring decisions are taken for the benefit of the investors. Mr Haywood’s disclosure failings are equally serious ones.

“The FCA expects asset managers and their staff to be scrupulous in identifying and managing conflicts and their risks. This case should send a clear warning to the market.”

The FCA’s documents revealed a lack of oversight at GIML.

The business had a committee that was meant to deal with potential conflicts of interest, but it did not meet once between November 2014 and October 2017.

The committee “was meant to, but did not, have a central role in the management and oversight of conflicts of interest,” the FCA said.

The authority said that it had found three transactions where GIML had failed to properly manage conflicts of interest.

Two of these were linked to Greensill, whose collapse last year sparked a lobbying scandal for its links to former prime minister David Cameron.

Asset managers are meant to act in the best interest of the people whose money they look after.

Greensill had offered GIML guaranteed fees for managing certain funds, and a first look arrangement which allowed GIML to have the chance to launch other Greensill funds.

“These potential incentives would have provided benefits to GIML or its parent company in return for investing customers’ monies,” the FCA said.

“These represented clear and serious conflict of interest issues but none of them were ultimately taken up.”

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Credit Suisse says 11 claims filed in Greensill funds case

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said on Tuesday that a total of 11 insurance claims had been filed across two funds with a corresponding Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM) exposure of approximately $1.5 billion. Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Plane#Conflict Of Interest#Investment#Personal Interest#Private Jet#Swiss#Giml#Fca
The Independent

Russian airline operates eight-hour flight to nowhere after it was due to enter Canadian airspace

Aeroflot was forced to operate an eight-hour “flight to nowhere” after Canada banned Russian planes from its airspace in response to the invasion of Ukraine.New York-bound flight SU124 departed from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport at 2.40pm on Sunday, 27 February, and flew more than a third of the journey before turning back.Four hours in, when the Boeing 777 had almost got as far as Greenland, the decision was made to return to Russia.Although the US has yet to follow in the footsteps of the UK and the EU in banning Russian airlines from its airspace, the news that Canada...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Boeing loses $5billion in market capitalization as China grounds entire fleet of 737-800 jets after one crashes and kills 132 in remote mountain range

Boeing shares plunged more than 6 percent Monday, before finishing the day down 3 percent, after a fiery crash involving one of its 737-800 jets in China left 132 people dead. It's just the latest market-moving crash for the scandal plagued aircraft manufacturer after years of headline-grabbing incidents caused by faulty software in its 737 Max model.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Firm pays back $20M, insists petrochemical project viable

The U.S. subsidiary of Thailand-based petrochemical giant PTT Global Chemical has repaid Ohio's private economic development office $20 million after it failed to make an investment decision in 2020 on a proposed petrochemical plant in the state.Spokespersons for both PTT Global Chemical America and JobsOhio said this week the company remains committed to building the multi-billion dollar project in southeast Ohio's Belmont County as PTTGCA continues searching for an investment partner.The $20 million was paid to Bechtel Corp. in 2019 to complete site engineering and site preparation for a plant that would convert ethane — a byproduct of natural...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fears over hosting scheme as Ukrainians arriving in UK already registering as homeless

Dozens of refugees who have come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme have registered as homeless within days of arriving – prompting concern that hosting placements are already breaking down.Figures released by the Local Government Association (LGA) reveal that at least 36 Ukrainian households who have come to Britain under the new sponsorship scheme have already presented as homeless to local councils.The scheme, launched on 18 March, is designed to enable members of the British public to host Ukrainian refugees who have fled Vladimir Putin’s invasion into their homes, for which they are paid £350 per month....
HOMELESS
Outsider.com

Court Orders Tesla to Buy Back Model 3 After Customer Complains Autopilot Is Like ‘Drunk Novice Driver’

Elon Musk‘s Tesla is, without a doubt, the most recognizable name in electric vehicles. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re putting out the best products in the industry. For instance, the autopilot feature on Tesla’s vehicles has caused the automaker several headaches. In the past couple of years, the feature has come under investigation from multiple regulatory entities in the United States after a rash of wrecks involving the cars. Now, a German court has ruled that Tesla has to buy back a Model 3 from a customer who claims that the autopilot drives like a “drunk novice driver.”
CARS
The Independent

Boris Johnson comes down against onshore wind power in energy row splitting cabinet

-Boris Johnson has come down against onshore wind farms in the cabinet row which has delayed the publication of his energy security strategy.His comments dismayed environmentalists who believe that the development of onshore wind power is a vital part of the UK’s move towards net-zero carbon emissions by the 2050 target.Environment thinktank Green Alliance said it was “absolutely bizarre” to seemingly exclude one of the UK’s cheapest energy sources from the nation’s future power mix.The prime minister had been reported to be leaning towards business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s drive for the relaxation of planning rules to allow more onshore...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Europe ditches the disposable society

European commissioners have announced a plan to make goods sold in the European Union more environmentally friendly. The Commission is proposing new rules to make “almost all” physical goods on the EU market kinder on the environment, circular and more energy efficient. Under the plan, products will have to be easier to refurbish, maintain and recycle. “We want sustainable products to become the norm on the European market,” Frans Timmermans, executive vice-president for the European Green Deal told a news conference Wednesday. “The products we use need to be durable, reliable, reusable, reparable.”The plan consists of a package of European...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Saudi airline flynas in talks to buy more jets -CEO

RIYADH, March 28 (Reuters) - Saudi budget airline flynas is in negotiations with both Boeing (BA.N) and its current supplier Airbus (AIR.PA) to buy aircraft worth $13 billion to $15 billion, Chief Executive Bander al-Mohanna told Al Arabiya in an interview published on Monday. The carrier has increased the number...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

573K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy