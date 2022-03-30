ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Shell confirms licence extended for controversial Cambo oil field

By Katrine Bussey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9NZb_0euBaEQe00

UK authorities have granted the Cambo oil field a licence extension – with environmental campaigners claiming the move keeps the controversial project on “life support”.

The licence for developing the area, which lies to the west of Shetland, had been due to expire on Thursday.

But a spokeswoman for energy giant Shell , which co-owns the field with Siccar Point Energy, confirmed on Wednesday that the extension has been granted.

Shell withdrew from the development in December and it stressed there is “no change to our position”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36h9Xp_0euBaEQe00

But the company said the extension gives time to “evaluate all potential future options”.

The spokeswoman said: “The North Sea Transition Authority has awarded Siccar Point Energy and Shell UK an extension to the underlying licences containing the Cambo field which were due to expire.

“At this time there is no change to our position of December 2021, but the extension to the licences will allow time to evaluate all potential future options for the project.”

In December, Shell, which has 30% equity in the proposed development, said it had concluded the economic case for investment was “not strong enough”.

That decision came after the Scottish Government spoke out against the developing the field, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying in November: “I don’t think that Cambo should get the green light.”

Since then fears over the future of Russian oil have sent prices soaring, at the same time as consumers in the UK are facing rocketing energy bills.

Environmental campaigners at Friends of the Earth Scotland argue the two-year licence extension is “simply dragging out the inevitable rejection of Cambo”.

The group’s Caroline Rance said: “The UK Government is trying to keep this doomed oil field on life support but they are simply dragging out the inevitable rejection of Cambo and the transition away from fossil fuels.

“There is no safe future for new oil and gas production in the North Sea, Cambo and all new field developments must be rejected.

“Shell and Siccar Point Energy have had years to develop the case for opening the Cambo field, and have failed. Two more years won’t make the project look any better in terms of its devastating climate impacts or the urgency of the transition away from fossil fuels.

“New fields approved today wouldn’t start producing for years, and would do absolutely nothing for people’s soaring energy bills. Any oil that these companies might extract in years to come will be theirs to sell to the highest international bidder, not reserved for the UK. The suggestion that increasing UK oil and gas production will protect consumers is simply false.

“The Government must reject all new oil and gas projects and instead rapidly scale up renewable energy while supporting a just transition for those workers and communities currently reliant on the oil and gas industry.”

The Stop Cambo campaign group said: “Cambo was a bad idea in 2021. It’s a terrible idea now. Cambo won’t lower bills but it does put us on a path to wreck the climate.”

It tweeted: “The majority of Brits want investment in affordable, renewable energy and warm homes – things that will lower bills now. They don’t want millions wasted on a field like Cambo, a project that will make our future less secure but will make some oil execs even richer

“The govt had a chance today to make the right decision and side with the people of the UK, but once again they chose to cast their lot with oil giants.”

However the licence extension was welcomed by the industry body Offshore Energies UK, whose sustainability director Mike Tholen said: “The UK relies on oil and gas for 75% of its total energy so it makes sense to produce as much of our own needs as we can, and as cleanly as we can.

“The global energy crisis triggered largely by the tragic events in Ukraine has shown us the importance of minimising reliance on imported energy.

“But at the moment UK gas and oil production is declining at about 15% a year, which is much faster than the predicted reduction in UK energy demand.

“Last year the UK had to import 62% of its gas and this could reach 80% by 2030 – so investment in exploration, new fields and wells is important to protecting the UK’s future energy security whilst meeting our climate targets.”

Scottish Conservative energy spokesman Liam Kerr said: “This welcome licence extension underlines the importance of using our domestic energy supply during these uncertain times.

“Nicola Sturgeon has been completely short-sighted with her reckless approach in opposing the Cambo oil field.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK transport chief vows to reverse illegal ferry firings

Britain’s transport secretary on Friday vowed to force a ferry operator to reverse the illegal firing of almost 800 workers, saying the company’s “brazen and breathtaking” decision to intentionally break the law wouldn’t be allowed to stand.Grant Shapps said he would introduce a package of legislation next week that would force companies like P&O Ferries to pay the U.K. minimum wage at sea, as well as on land. P&O fired 786 seafarers last week and replaced them with crews supplied by a third party in an effort to exploit legal loopholes and slash staff costs.The legislation “will both close...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Boris Johnson insists drilling for more North Sea oil and gas does not undermine climate fight

Boris Johnson has issued a passionate defence of his plans to drill for more North Sea oil and gas, insisting it will not undermine the fight against the climate emergency.Ahead of a new energy plan that will grant fresh licences, the prime minister argued it would be “crazy” to shut down production – and open up the UK to “blackmail from Vladimir Putin.Speaking to Scottish Tories in Aberdeen – the heart of the North Sea industries – Mr Johnson vowed to make “sensible use of this country’s own natural hydrocarbon resources”.Turning off the taps would be “a disaster”, he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
BBC

P&O Ferries: RMT union raised concerns over Irish Ferries last year

A transport union raised concerns over a low-cost labour model used by Irish Ferries last year, the BBC has learnt. The RMT union wrote to the government saying it "appears either unable or unwilling to act" on Irish Ferries' low-cost labour model. It's the same model P&O Ferries is now...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries DID break the law and warns the government WILL prosecute the firm - as boss apologies for sacking 800 staff but insists it was 'the only way to save the business'

Boris Johnson has claimed today that P&O Ferries did break British labour laws and warned the disgraced operator that it will be criminally prosecuted for dramatically sacking 800 workers without notice via a Zoom video call last week. The Prime Minister’s intervention comes after the millionaire boss of P&O Ferries...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Oil Field#Licences#Cambo#Siccar Point Energy#Scottish#Russian
KEYT

P&O Ferries CEO acknowledges ignoring UK rules in firing 786

LONDON (AP) — The head of a ferry operator at the center of a bitter labor dispute stunned U.K. lawmakers when he acknowledged that the company chose to ignore the law and labor contracts when it fired 786 workers without consulting with them in advance. P&O Ferries Chief Executive Peter Hebblethwaite — under intense questioning from members of a parliamentary committee — said Thursday the company decided not to discuss its plans with workers because it knew labor unions would never agree. Lawmakers repeatedly characterized the move as a willful decision to break the law. The company, which operates in Britain and is owned by a subsidiary of Dubai-based DP World, dismissed the seafarers as part of a cost-cutting plan it says was necessary to save the business and 2,200 other jobs.
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Two return to island

Two rare sea eagles have returned to the Isle of Wight after flying a total of more than 10,000 miles (17,000km). The birds are part of an ongoing conservation project, run by Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation. The charity said their return to the island after reaching...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Number of patients with Covid in southern England highest for more than a year

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in two regions of England has climbed to the highest level for more than a year, in the latest evidence of a sharp resurgence in the virus.South-east England has now joined the South West in recording patient levels last seen in February 2021, surpassing the peaks reached in the previous surge of infections at the start of 2022.A total of 1,956 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in the South East on March 21, the highest since February 19 last year, according to new figures from NHS England.And in south-west England 1,365...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
BBC

Why Cambo oilfield is a difficult gamble for Shell

The world of oil and gas is not normally a reactive one - usually things happen at a snail's pace. So it's a surprise to hear that after just three months Shell is considering reviving its controversial Cambo project. Much has changed in just a few weeks, with energy prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Hermit of Treig – splendid isolation in the wilds of Scotland

There is no road to Loch Treig. No mains electricity, no water supply. It’s a 27-mile walk just to post a letter. But it is here that Ken Smith has made his home, in a wooden cabin on the fringes of the water. Now in his 70s, Smith has been eking out an existence for 40 years in this location, fly-fishing, cultivating a small plot of land, grubbing up pignuts from the earth and even brewing his own wine from birch sap (he has amassed about 80 gallons of the stuff, which, he says, will ensure that his funeral goes off with a bang).
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Scotland more bitter and inward-facing today than when I was young – Ross

He will address his first in-person Scottish Conservative conference as leader on Saturday. Scotland has become a “far more bitter and inward-facing” place, Douglas Ross will declare during an address to his party’s conference. The Scottish Conservative chief will speak to his first in-person conference as party...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Oil Prices Extend Losses Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Oil prices shed as much as $4 a barrel on Monday, extending last week's decline as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were stepped up and markets braced for higher U.S. rates. Brent crude futures were last down by $3.05 or 2.7% at $109.62 a barrel at 0351...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘One to keep an eye on’: Covid infections rise across the UK

Covid infections have increased across all four nations of the UK, reaching record highs in Scotland, as a scientific adviser to the government warned of the need to “keep an eye on” the rising prevalence of the virus.A total of 2.6 million people caught the disease in the week to 5 March, up from 2.4 million, according to new estimates from the Office for National Statistics. It is the first time since the end of January that all nations have seen a simultaneous week-on-week increase in infections, and is the clearest indication yet that the virus is once again...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LiveScience

Yorkshire's 'Atlantis' may finally be revealed

Archaeologists are closer than ever to locating a lost medieval town sometimes referred to as Yorkshire's "Atlantis," beneath the waves. Also called Ravenser Odd, the town flourished in what is now east Yorkshire along the east coast of England during the Middle Ages before it was lost to the sea.
SCIENCE
International Business Times

Asian Markets Extend Global Rally, Oil Rebounds

Asian equities rose Friday to end the week on a strong note after a blockbuster rebound boosted by China's pledge of support for its markets, while unease over the Ukraine war helped oil extend a recovery. After a painful start to the week, global stocks have enjoyed a massive bounce...
MARKETS
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy