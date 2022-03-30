Kharkiv in pictures: City left devastated by war as Ukrainians mount counter-offensive

Russia declared it is to drastically scale down its military operation in parts of Ukraine on Tuesday but fierce fighting has continued in the northeastern city of Kharkiv in recent days.

Parts of Kharkiv have been destroyed by Russian shelling and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky , warned in an address this week that the situation remains tense in the city and its surrounding suburbs.

Footage filmed in Kharkiv and shared on social media on Wednesday showed blackened Russian tanks and abandoned weapons that had been captured by Ukrainian troops as they mount a counter-offensive.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said the Ukrainian military was conducting operations in the Kharkiv region to repel Russian troops in several directions.

Russian military officials have said they will focus their efforts on eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Russia announced after talks on Tuesday with Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul that it will scale down its activities around Kyiv and Chernihiv in the interests of “mutual trust”.

But that does not mean a ceasefire, Moscow has stressed, and Kyiv has said that Russia is merely pivoting to the east rather than ending the five week-long war .

An adviser to Mr Zelensky said Russia has left some of its forces near Kyiv to tie up Ukrainian troops there and prevent them moving to other areas. Oleksiy Arestovych said that Russia has not yet pulled back any of its troops from the northern city of Chernihiv.

A second senior Ukrainian official warned that the Russian military has continued shelling areas around the Ukrainian capital.

Oleksandr Pavliuk, the head of the Kyiv region military administration, said on Wednesday that there were 30 Russian shellings of the residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the Bucha, Brovary and Vyshhorod regions around the capital.

Here is a selection of images taken by The Independent’s World Affairs Editor, Kim Sengupta , showing destruction on the streets of Kharkiv during his reporting from the city in recent days:

Here are photos taken by Captain Aleksandr Osadchy , of the Volunteer ‘Cossack Battalion’ 226, who has been fighting in Kharkiv and captured the destruction he and his battalion have witnessed: