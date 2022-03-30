ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kharkiv in pictures: City left devastated by war as Ukrainians mount counter-offensive

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqTAe_0euBaDXv00

Russia declared it is to drastically scale down its military operation in parts of Ukraine on Tuesday but fierce fighting has continued in the northeastern city of Kharkiv in recent days.

Parts of Kharkiv have been destroyed by Russian shelling and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky , warned in an address this week that the situation remains tense in the city and its surrounding suburbs.

Footage filmed in Kharkiv and shared on social media on Wednesday showed blackened Russian tanks and abandoned weapons that had been captured by Ukrainian troops as they mount a counter-offensive.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said the Ukrainian military was conducting operations in the Kharkiv region to repel Russian troops in several directions.

Russian military officials have said they will focus their efforts on eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Russia announced after talks on Tuesday with Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul that it will scale down its activities around Kyiv and Chernihiv in the interests of “mutual trust”.

But that does not mean a ceasefire, Moscow has stressed, and Kyiv has said that Russia is merely pivoting to the east rather than ending the five week-long war .

An adviser to Mr Zelensky said Russia has left some of its forces near Kyiv to tie up Ukrainian troops there and prevent them moving to other areas. Oleksiy Arestovych said that Russia has not yet pulled back any of its troops from the northern city of Chernihiv.

A second senior Ukrainian official warned that the Russian military has continued shelling areas around the Ukrainian capital.

Oleksandr Pavliuk, the head of the Kyiv region military administration, said on Wednesday that there were 30 Russian shellings of the residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the Bucha, Brovary and Vyshhorod regions around the capital.

Here is a selection of images taken by The Independent’s World Affairs Editor, Kim Sengupta , showing destruction on the streets of Kharkiv during his reporting from the city in recent days:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWdmn_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cL8A5_0euBaDXv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390EVB_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtKER_0euBaDXv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awJKh_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKnQe_0euBaDXv00

Here are photos taken by Captain Aleksandr Osadchy , of the Volunteer ‘Cossack Battalion’ 226, who has been fighting in Kharkiv and captured the destruction he and his battalion have witnessed:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtOEj_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrEqw_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbP8E_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uo205_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BA3XL_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQtbD_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqWnG_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00g8Xn_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRIcq_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4kLu_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3foetF_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXZfj_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0026Wy_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNFTf_0euBaDXv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9tjq_0euBaDXv00

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

572K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Counter Offensive#War#Istanbul#Ukrainians#Russian#Kharkiv
Daily Mail

Russian troops are retreating and deserting and have been repelled from strategic Kyiv suburb which could stop Putin's forces from surrounding the capital, Ukraine claims

Russian troops are retreating after being repelled from a strategic Kyiv suburb, Ukraine has claimed, in a move which could stop Vladimir Putin's forces from surrounding the capital. Ukraine’s armed forces said Moscow has lost its 'offensive potential' and reinforcements were being called in from the 'depths' of Russia to...
POLITICS
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE – Putin’s 3 major errors ‘doomed’ invasion as blasts rock Kyiv & warships batter Odessa

VLADIMIR Putin's three big errors have doomed the Russia-Ukraine invasion to disaster, according to an expert. Taras Kuzio, a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and the author of 'Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War' claims that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve what it had planned to set out to do.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukrainian Forces Advance East Of Kyiv As Russians Fall Back

Ukrainian troops are recapturing towns east of Kyiv and Russian forces who had been trying to seize the capital are falling back on overextended supply lines, Britain said on Friday, one of the strongest indications yet of a shift in momentum in the war. The mayor of a suburb east...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops to Ukraine on rotation and may try more advances, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed that its invasion was going to plan and hinted it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where separatists have been fighting the Kyiv government for the past eight years.Reports from the West suggest the apparent focus shift was an attempt by the Kremlin to save face after Russia failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy