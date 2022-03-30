ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok used by 16 per cent of British toddlers, Ofcom report reveals

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsXdB_0euBaBmT00

Around 16 per cent of British toddlers aged three and four use TikTok , a report by Ofcom has revealed.

Despite the app being limited for use by those aged 13 or older, the report found that a growing number of children are regularly using TikTok – including almost one third of children aged five to seven-years-old.

For kids aged between eight and 11, TikTok was the most popular social media platform with one in every three people in the age group having an account, closely followed by YouTube at 27 per cent.

For older children, they were most likely to have an Instagram profile with 55 per cent of those aged between 12 and 15 admitting to having an account despite the photo-sharing app’s age limit of at least 13-years-old.

On underage social media use, one 12-year-old girl told Ofcom: “I have no clue what the restriction is for Instagram is. I could have it quite young because I could make a private account… For TikTok and Snapchat I think I put in a fake birthday because I was allowed to have it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUkko_0euBaBmT00

The report suggested the app’s popularity could be due to its quick, short-form content which is linked to using multiple screen usage, resulting in more children finding difficulty in focusing on one online activity at a time.

Only 4 per cent of kids aged between three and 17 said they never do anything else while watching TV, with most reporting they’re unable to watch a film or other long-form content without using multiple devices at the same time.

A TikTok spokeperson told The Independent : “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our community, especially young people.

“TikTok is strictly a 13-plus platform and we have processes in place to enforce our minimum age requirements, both at the point of sign up and through the continuous proactive removal of suspected underage accounts from the platform.”

On concealing their lives online, around two thirds of eight to 11-year-olds (64 per cent) admitted to multiple social media accounts or “finstas” (fake or concealed Instagram accounts) to hide aspects of their online lives from friends, family or peers.

Not only this, but more than one third of children (35 per cent) admitted to restricting their parent or guardian’s access to their online life through surfing incognito mode, deleting their browsing history or evading online parental controls.

While over half of 13 to 17-year-olds said being online is generally good for their mental health and wellbeing, one in five disagreed.

“All our users have to pass through a compulsory age gate to sign up for an account,” added a TikTok spokesperson. “If they are under 13, they can’t register. Unlike some other platforms, our age gate is neutrally designed: that means we don’t indicate to prospective new users at the point of sign up what the minimum age requirement is.

“If someone does not meet our minimum age requirement, we suspend their ability to attempt to re-create an account using a different date of birth.”

They added that TikTok has also introduced tools to safeguard those aged between 13 and 18 on the app, such as setting their accounts to private by default.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

577K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Will Smith invited to speak in UK parliament about Chris Rock slap

Will Smith has been invited to speak in UK parliament following an incident where he struck Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.Conservative MP Dehenna Davison wrote to Mr Smith on Monday following the episode and asked the Fresh Prince star to come and speak to MPs.It comes after Labour leader Keir Starmer said it was wrong for Mr Smith to slap his comedian colleague. In a letter to the Men In Black star Ms Davison, the MP for Bishop Auckland said Mr Smith should address the All Party Parliamentary Group on One Punch Assaults, which she chairs.The MP...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofcom#Toddler#Mental Health#British
The Independent

‘One to keep an eye on’: Covid infections rise across the UK

Covid infections have increased across all four nations of the UK, reaching record highs in Scotland, as a scientific adviser to the government warned of the need to “keep an eye on” the rising prevalence of the virus.A total of 2.6 million people caught the disease in the week to 5 March, up from 2.4 million, according to new estimates from the Office for National Statistics. It is the first time since the end of January that all nations have seen a simultaneous week-on-week increase in infections, and is the clearest indication yet that the virus is once again...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

TikTok’s pay-per-view plan

TikTok is paying its content creators monthly through the Creator Fund, an initiative that was launched in the spring of 2021. TikTok says the Creator Fund is a way to show its content creators appreciation and celebrate them for creating inspirational, entertaining videos. Through the Creator Fund, TikTok pays between 2 and 4 cents per 1,000 video views. Eligibility includes having a minimum of 10,000 real followers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Associated Press

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government said Monday all remaining coronavirus measures for travelers, including passenger locator forms and the requirement that unvaccinated people be tested for COVID-19 before and after their arrivals, will end Friday to make going on holiday easier for the Easter school vacation. Transport Secretary...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Guardian

Russia threatens further crackdown on British media after Ofcom bans RT

Russia has promised further crackdowns on British media outlets operating in the country, after UK media regulator Ofcom banned the Kremlin-backed television channel RT. The Russian embassy in the UK said it was considering how to respond to the decision to remove RT’s broadcast licence: “The Russian side therefore reserves itself the right, as per normal international practice, to respond respectively with regard to the activity of British media in Russia.”
EUROPE
The Independent

TikTok ‘You can’t get this emoji’ comments flood platform in strange phenomenon

TikTok has been flooded by an array of strange and meaningless comments.The phrases – “story time?” and “crop” – are being posted under a host of videos. But perhaps the most intriguing one of all is one that jokes “You can’t get this emoji”, alongside a smiling face and a triangle.That unusual-looking emoji has been around for some time, often joked about as an “illegal emoji”. It is indeed unusual, and not accessible through the usual emoji keyboard.Anyone can in fact get the emoji, however, just by copying and pasting it. Long-pressing on any of the comments will give the option to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BBC

Covid: Record 4.9 million people have the virus in UK

About one in every 13 people in the UK has coronavirus, according to latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). That is some 4.9 million people, up from 4.3 million people the week before. ONS officials say that is the highest number seen since its survey began at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ikea to shut north London store with 450 jobs affected

Ikea has announced it will close its Tottenham store in north London, affecting 450 workers at the site.The retailer said the decision is part of longer-term plans for the capital, which includes opening more small format stores.Bosses said they will try and ensure the 450 staff will be offered positions elsewhere, pointing out they are creating 600 jobs in London before the store closes.They also said the changing nature of the area and more shoppers turning online during the pandemic meant its long-term viability was under threat.The retailer said: “Last year, online represented almost half of the retailers’ total sales...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nish Kumar says man bought tickets to his show thinking he was Romesh Ranganathan

Nish Kumar has said that a man was “removed” by staff at his Shropshire comedy show for being “disruptive” after he realised that Kumar was not Romesh Ranganathan.The comedian – known for The Mash Report and Taskmaster – is currently touring his “Your Power, Your Control” show around the UK.On Friday (1 April), Kumar tweeted: “Last night a man came to the show and was disruptive and it turned out he thought he was going to see Romesh Ranganathan.”“So here’s something I thought I’d never have to say: if you have tickets to the show, please make sure it’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘It’s pure desperation’: First time food bank users face the cost of living crisis

Food bank users are in “pure desperation” as families seek nearby churches and community centres to help cope with soaring costs. On the day energy price hikes took hold, struggling families told The Independent the government “does not know what hardship is” as they feel abandoned in their efforts to make ends meet. Chanda Grant arrived at Redbridge food bank in northeast London 10 minutes before closing on Friday morning with her mother and two of her three children. “This is my first time using a food bank,” she said as she loaded her tram with bags of...
CHARITIES
The Independent

The Independent

577K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy