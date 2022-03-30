ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservative MP Jamie Wallis comes out as transgender, detailing previous blackmail and rape

By Mared Parry
 3 hours ago

Boris Johnson has opened up the PMQs with a statement supporting fellow Conservative Jamie Wallis.

Jamie, who is the MP for Bridgend and Porthcawl in South Wales, earlier today came out as transgender, sharing a statement on Twitter simply captioned: “It’s time”.

Only hours later, the PM led the questions at the House of Commons, and addressed Jamie’s statement.

He said: “The house stands with you, and we will give you the support that you need to live freely as yourself.”

