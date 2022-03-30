ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hull, IA

Sioux Falls man dies after crash near Hull, Iowa

By Siouxland News
siouxlandnews.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A Sioux Falls man had died after a crash Tuesday night near Hull, Iowa. The Sioux County Sheriff says that on March 29th, at 6:33 p.m., they investigated an accident that...

siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Police identify man who died after east side crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash near the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines earlier this week. According to the Des Moines Police Department, 24-year-old Dakota Weller was driving eastbound on East University around 5:43 p.m. Monday when his truck veered across the westbound […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning in north-central Iowa, according to officials. At around 6:19 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of 230th Street and Nevada Avenue on the edge of Dakota City. Troopers believe that a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Gavin Maines, 17, of Woolstock, was traveling westbound on 230th Street failed to make the curve into Nevada Avenue. The truck rolled multiple times, ejecting its occupants, according to officials.
DAKOTA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Rock Valley, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Hull, IA
Accidents
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
Hull, IA
Crime & Safety
Sioux County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Boyden, IA
Sioux Falls, SD
Accidents
County
Sioux County, IA
Sioux County, IA
Accidents
City
Hull, IA
KELOLAND TV

Police warning of scam going around

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities on both sides of the state are warning people about phone scammers claiming to be law enforcement. Last night in Sioux Falls a 64-year-old woman got a call from someone claiming to be a Minnehaha County deputy. The caller said she had court related warrants and needed to buy gift cards to pay a fine.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Morning Sun

Man flees scene of crash leaving 3 injured children behind

A 36-year-old St. Louis man fled the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon leaving three critically injured children behind. According to Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris, the crash occurred about 4:35 p.m. at the corner of Jackson and State roads in Bethany Township when the man ran a stop sign and broadsided a vehicle travelling north on State Road driven by a 32-year-old St. Louis woman.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Sioux County Sheriff#Sd#Ia#Sioux Center Health#The Hull Fire Department#Hull Ambulance
KCAU 9 News

Iowa State Patrol: Corvette tops 150 mph in Sunday chase

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol says a suspected impaired driver led troopers on a high-speed chase Sunday night. It began on Highway 65 near Bondurant when a trooper tried to pull over a Corvette around 5:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol. During the pursuit, the […]
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has told you about the influx of people moving to South Dakota in the past couple of years during the pandemic. We caught up with a couple from Oregon, who just bought a house in Sioux Falls and they say they moved here for a lot of reasons, but mostly their freedom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KCAU 9 News

Iowa man out of hospital after losing wife, home in tornado

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Tom Lloyd has finally been released from the hospital after suffering injuries from the tornado in Winterset. “My uncle is a survivor. Plain and simple,” said Stefanie Craig, Tom Lloyd’s niece. Lloyd lost his wife, Cecilia, of 29 years along with his two dogs. His home completely ripped apart from […]
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Buffalo County barn fire kills 100 cows

ALMA, Wis. (WKBT) — A barn fire in Buffalo County killed an estimated 100 cattle Sunday according to the sheriff’s office. The Buffalo County Communications Center took the call of a fire at S1878 Hwy. N in the town of Lincoln, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews from 12 departments spanning five counties were dispatched to the...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
B102.7

Iconic South Dakota Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in the Entire State

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCCI.com

35-car train derails in northern Iowa

ROCKWELL, Iowa — A Union Pacific Railroad track in northern Iowa is closed after a train derailment on Thursday. No one was injured when a 35-car train derailed near Rockwell in Cerro Gordo County. It was carrying corn and grain. The cars and locomotive have been moved. The tracks...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Woman rescued, man arrested after pursuit in Madison, Boone Counties

NORFOLK, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol, working with Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, rescued a woman and arrested a Newman Grove man following a reported pursuit in rural Madison and Boone counties. Saturday morning, at approximately 2:15 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
94.1 KRNA

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy