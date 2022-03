BATAVIA — Authorities this afternoon found the body of the man they were searching for since he was reported missing Friday. “Monday, March 14th, a search of Tonawanda Creek between the South Lyon Street and River Street bridges in the city of Batavia was conducted under the direction of the Batavia Police Department. The search was pertaining to a missing person, Lewis Hyde, who was reported missing on March 11th. While an extensive search has been going on since that time, the search of the creek was conducted due to a jacket being found near the creek bank on March 13.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO