Knox County Sheriff’s Office Denies Liability in Officer-Initiated Car Wreck Property Damage Suit. Knox County Deputy Law Director’s reason: “You can’t sue the King.”

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There will be no new trial for the former North Miami police officer who accidentally shot an innocent man. Prosecutors say they will not pursue charges for Jonathan Aledda. “As it is unlikely that Aledda would receive any additional significant punishment if he was convicted of a misdemeanor again in a third trial, we have made the difficult decision not to proceed with a third trial in this case,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in a statement. Back in February, the Third District Court Of Appeal ordered a new trial. You may remember viral video from July 2016. Mental health...

