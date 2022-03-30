ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Denies Liability in Officer-Initiated Car Wreck Property Damage Suit. Knox County Deputy Law Director’s reason: “You can’t sue the King.”

 1 day ago

A video of the incident from the KCSO Officer’s body camera is provided here. The complete one and a half hour incident from the KCSO Officer’s body camera is here. Knox County and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office have denied any liability in a November 2021 officer-initiated car wreck resulting in...

Former Nurse Found Guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide After Giving Patient Wrong Medication

A former nurse has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in. Court after giving a patient a paralyzing drug instead of a sedative. RaDonda Vaught, 37, was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult, and found not guilty of reckless homicide, after giving a patient vecuronium instead of Versed in 2017. The switch ended up being a fatal one for 75-year-old Charlene Murphey after she suffered from a brain bleed days later.
Knoxville, TN
Knox County, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knox County, TN
Disgraced police officer, 38, will go to jail after admitting illegally using force national computer to search details of four women he was having affairs with

A policeman who illegally used the force's national computer to search details of women he was having affairs with was told by a judge today that he faces an immediate jail sentence when he appears before a High Court judge. Disgraced Oliver Perry-Smith today admitted charges against him despite earlier...
Former nurse found guilty of homicide in medication error death case

A former Tennessee nurse has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the accidental death of a patient because of a medication error. She was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult. The jury reached its verdict Friday. In 2017 RaDonda Vaught injected the paralyzing drug vecuronium into 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of using the sedative Versed.
Did officers disobey BPD rules in city-wide police chase?

A 7 News I-Team analysis of the police dispatch from Tuesday night found that within 5 minutes of the first announcement that shots were fired at police vehicles, two officers had been struck by gunfire. Eight seconds after the second officer was hit, the duty officer called off the chase.
BUFFALO, NY
Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Won’t Pursue Charges For Ex-North Miami Police Officer Jonathan Aledda

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There will be no new trial for the former North Miami police officer who accidentally shot an innocent man. Prosecutors say they will not pursue charges for Jonathan Aledda. “As it is unlikely that Aledda would receive any additional significant punishment if he was convicted of a misdemeanor again in a third trial, we have made the difficult decision not to proceed with a third trial in this case,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in a statement. Back in February, the Third District Court Of Appeal ordered a new trial. You may remember viral video from July 2016. Mental health...
Montgomery County man arrested for Aggravated Eluding

(Red Oak) A Montgomery County man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading authorities on a short chase. 64-year-old John Richard Mullenix, of Red Oak, was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked in and held on full bond. The Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious subject at 1969 Evergreen Avenue at 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, Mullenix was identified as the subject.
