Wyoming has given back nearly $168 million in federal relief money set aside to prevent evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic — more than any other state. Demand for rental assistance is still high, housing officials and advocates said, with inflation and rising gas prices making it harder to make ends meet. But the Department of Family Services, which oversees the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Wyoming, said it wasn’t using the money — and still has plenty more to go around.

HOUSE RENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO