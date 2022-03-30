ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

CBS Specials Head Jack Sussman On Grammys 2022: ‘You Go Into Every Live Show With The Understanding That Anything Can Happen’

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4uXr_0euBUtkJ00

Click here to read the full article.

Just because the Grammys is a far different show than the Oscars doesn’t mean the producers and suits behind it think they’re immune to the kind of incident that happened Sunday with Will Smith . So says Jack Sussman , CBS’ head of specials who’s preparing for the 64th Annual Grammys this Sunday in Las Vegas.

“I think you go into every live show with the understanding that anything could happen, and it usually does,” says Sussman, who quips that he still has PTSD from working the infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show with Janet Jackson. “If you surround yourself with really talented people behind the scenes, you’re in a position to handle it, knowing that it might not be a perfect outcome, but it’s gonna be an okay outcome, at least as far as making television is concerned.”

The Grammys have had their share of surprises on camera, like when Michael Portnoy unexpectedly joined Bob Dylan on stage in 1998 with the phrase “Soy Bomb” painted on his chest. (No, that wasn’t planned, but Dylan kept playing like a pro). That same year, Ol’ Dirty Bastard also stormed the stage when Shawn Colvin was accepting the Grammy for Song of the Year. Wacky stuff, but nothing compared to when Smith took a swing at Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars.

“I mean, trust me, we talk about this stuff all the time,” says Sussman. “Like, what are we gonna do if [so and so happens].”

And speaking of expecting the unexpected, Kanye West may still attend the show in Las Vegas even though he was pulled from a planned live performance due to “concerning online behavior.” West, who targeted Trevor Noah with a racial slur for defending West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian on social media, is up for five Grammys.

“If he chooses to come, okay,” insists Sussman about West. “There’s no one keeping him from coming.”

The pandemic forced the Recording Academy and CBS to postpone the Grammys, which meant finding another venue since the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) was all booked up . The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Sin City is ideal, Sussman says, because “the size of the stage is literally the exact same size as what was had at Staples.” CBS has previously staged the Academy of Country Music Awards there, too.

CBS and the Recording Academy just added more performers for this weekend’s awards, including J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood. Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings will also perform in special segments that showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammys.

Previously announced performers include Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton and Rachel Zegler. Trevor Noah will host the show that will air live from 8-11:30 PM ET.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook returns as supervising producer, with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson and David Wild as producers.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Deadline
Deadline

62K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

24M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Oscar Slap: “There Are Big Consequences Because Nobody Is OK With What Happened”

Click here to read the full article. Whoopi Goldberg, moderator of ABC’s The View and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors, said today that she accepts Will Smith’s apology for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday, but she added: “There are consequences. There are big consequences because nobody is OK with what happened. Nobody, nobody, nobody.” Goldberg also explained why producers did not publicly console Rock during the telecast and said she supported producer Will Packer’s decision to not eject Smith from the event. Watch the entire View segment below. Hollywood Reacts To The...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Comedians Rally Around Chris Rock, Express Concern About Violence Towards Comics: “Now We All Have To Worry”

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with Carrey, Sandler comments: “Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers,” tweeted Mark Hamill last night after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, “violent physical assault…not so much.” Hamill’s tweet drew the distinction between speech and action that many have continued to drive home as the comedy community (mostly) rallies around Rock. Howard Stern said on his SiriusXM show this morning, “You don’t hit people over speech, certainly not at the Academy Awards, and Will Smith’s got to contain himself.” Jim Carrey agreed, telling Gayle King on CBS Mornings Tuesday, “If...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Demi Lovato Will No Longer Star In NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Hungry’, Will Remain As Executive Producer

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: This is a surprise. Demi Lovato, who had been attached as star in NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot Hungry for a year, has stepped down from acting duties in the project just as it was about to start production. Lovato, along with their manager Scooter Braun, remain executive producers. The role is being recast, with the goal to have a replacement shortly so the pilot stays on schedule. According to sources, Lovato bowed out as an actor due to scheduling issues. Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin and to be directed by James Burrows,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
John Legend
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Shawn Colvin
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Raj Kapoor
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Fatima Robinson
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Grammy Awards#Sag Awards#Cbs Specials#Ptsd
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith on Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving in the gates of the Smiths’ Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as it snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived at the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Mariska Hargitay And Chris Meloni Pay Respects To Law And Order: SVU Co-Star Ned Eisenberg After His Death At 65

Law & Order fans lost a familiar face when Ned Eisenberg passed away February 27 at age 65. The actor played multiple characters within the franchise over the course of more than two decades, but was known best as Roger Kressler from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — a role he played in 23 episodes from 2001-2019. It seems Eisenberg made an impact not just on-screen, but in the lives of his co-workers, too, as Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and current L&O: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni posted tributes to the actor following his death.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ned Eisenberg, Actor on ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ Dies at 65

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a stage and screen actor who played defense attorney Roger Kressler on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Detective Hauser in “Mare of Easttown,” has died. He was 65. His agents at Nicolosi & Co. confirmed his death. Eisenberg’s wife Patricia said in a statement, “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ciara, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett Jr., Tamela Mann, & More Join Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Movie

Click here to read the full article. Just when you thought the cast of The Color Purple musical couldn’t get any better, new members have been announced. On Tuesday (March 22), it was reported that Ciara is set to play adult Nettie. It was previously announced that Halle Bailey will play young Nettie. Outside of her music career, Ciara does have a host of acting roles under her belt including starring roles in MTV’s All You’ve Got (2006), Mama, I Want to Sing! (2011), and That’s My Boy (2012). She also landed a guest appearance on Season 6 of BET’s The Game.More from...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy