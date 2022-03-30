ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film ‘The Kitchen’ for Netflix

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2Wjw_0euBUEzs00

A year after winning the best supporting actor Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah , Daniel Kaluuya is stepping up his creativity behind the camera.

In his first co-writing credit, the Brit star has helped pen futuristic dystopian drama The Kitchen for Netflix alongside Joe Murtagh ( Calm with Horses , Gangs of London ) from an original idea by Kaluuya, Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Emmerson ( Calm with Horses ). Kaluuya will also produce the feature under his 59% Productions banner, while Emmerson produces for DMC Film, the production company co-founded by Michael Fassbender .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Set in London in 2044, The Kitchen paints a bleak futuristic world in which the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. With all forms of social housing having been eradicated, London’s working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city. The Kitchen, however, is the first and the largest of its kind: London’s last village harbouring residents that refuse to move on and move out of the place they call home. The story revolves around local residents Izi, who is desperately trying to find a way out, and 12-year-old Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family, as they battle to survive in a system that is stacked against them.

Izi will be played by actor and musician Kane Robinson, best known for his starring role in Netflix’s Top Boy series, which has just returned for the second season since being rebooted. Benji will be played by young newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman, who was discovered by casting director Aisha Bywaters ( The Last Tree , We Are Lady Parts , County Lines ). Bywaters, who was selected for BAFTA Breakthrough program in 2021, will reportedly use The Kitchen to launch a host of young British talent.

The Kitchen will also mark the feature directorial debut of co-creator Tavares, a multi-disciplinarian whose work has crossed theatre, shorts and architecture. Tavares was awarded the Sundance special jury award for his animated short Robots of Brixton and was nominated for the Sundance short film grand jury prize for Jonah , which starred Kaluuya. He also exec produced the BBC’s sci-fi drama Noughts & Crosses , leading the design and world building through his creative studio, Factory Fifteen.

“In 2011, I was in my barbershop and there was a guy boasting about smash and grabs — kids doing million-pound heists in a minute, getting paid £200 to do it. I saw the potential to unlock a unique story door to the inequality, fatherhood, class, joy, resilience, courage, defiance and care of London,” said Kaluuya. “Now, nearly a decade later, Kibwe Tavares, Daniel Emmerson and I are about to start production, immersing ourselves in a dystopian London that interrogates what ‘care’ means, at home and as a society and the dangers in our future if we stay indifferent to everything around us.”

The Kitchen — which was selected for the Sundance Screenwriting and Directing Lab in 2016 — was developed with the support of Film4, for whom David Kimbangi and Ollie Madden serve as executive producers. Theo Barrowclough will serve as a co-producer, while Conor McCaughan and Fassbender will serve as executive producers for DMC Film. It will shoot on location in London and Paris and release globally on Netflix in 2023.

The Kitchen is very much a love letter to London, the city that has defined my childhood and ultimately my identity, said Tavaras. “It’s set in an extreme version of our current world; our characters have little choice but to let the city take over them. Through Benji, a 12-year-old in need of care, we explore what we as society lose in the ever-changing and shifting patterns of life, of our cities. This is a film for all the communities out there that are trying to take care of each other.”

Added Fiona Lamptey, Netflix’ director of U.K. features: “I’ve had the pleasure of producing for Kibwe over the years and couldn’t be happier to now be supporting Kibwe’s debut feature as part of the Netflix U.K. film slate. The Kitchen is ambitious, timely and will showcase the great vision he has as a filmmaker, bringing the exciting world-building and textured nuances from Daniel Kaluuya’s debut feature script to our screen.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter

34K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

11M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in Instagram Post, Calls Behavior “Unacceptable and Inexcusable”

A day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live Academy Awards show, the actor apologized to the comedian, saying his actions were inexcusable. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post Monday.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Stream 'CODA,' 'Power of the Dog' and Other Oscar-Winning FilmsJimmy Kimmel Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: "It Was So Shocking"TikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Performance The shocking moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony came after...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fassbender
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Ridley Scott
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: What Was Going on Backstage as the Will Smith Incident Unfolded (Exclusive)

When Chris Rock stepped out onto the stage of the Dolby Theatre at 7:25 p.m. PT on Sunday night to present the best documentary feature Oscar — the 16th award presentation of the night if you were watching on TV, or 18th if you had been in attendance for the hour before the live telecast, when several were handed out and pretaped — there was no reason to anticipate any problems. Rock’s rehearsal on Saturday in front of Academy officials and his friend Will Packer, the producers of the Oscars telecast, had gone smoothly. And on Sunday night, with just six...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: “Pure Rage and Violence”

Actors, producers and Academy representatives reacted to The Slap Seen Around the World after Sunday night’s 2022 Oscars was disrupted by an angry Will Smith striking presenter Chris Rock on stage on Hollywood’s biggest night. Smith had stormed onstage to strike Rock after the comic made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has shaved her head (the actress has alopecia).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won't "Take That Oscar From" Will Smith After Chris Rock SlapAcademy "Condemns" Will Smith's Actions, Opens Formal Review of Oscars IncidentOscars: Academy's Officers Convene for Emergency Call About...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature Film#Film Star#Dmc Film#Kitchen
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith on Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving in the gates of the Smiths’ Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as it snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived at the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: The Best Dressed Men, From Timothee Chalamet to Andrew Garfield, Were Anything But Basic

The peacocks were out in force Sunday evening at the 94th Academy Awards, with the stylish men of Hollywood embracing classic elegance, brilliant colors and artful jewels in equal measure. While black and navy tuxes prevailed as the popular choices, many actors and musicians opted for vivid tones of blue or red for their evening suits, crafted in luxe fabrics like satin and velvet. Diamond jewelry and status watches also accented many of the night’s most talked-about looks, from the Cartier necklace that subtly draped from Rami Malek’s lapel to the multiple chains, also by Cartier, that Timothée Chalamet wore with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons in Netflix’s ‘Windfall’: Film Review

If you find the obscenely rich tech CEO played by Jesse Plemons in Windfall hard to believe, with his noxious comments about “a world full of lazy fucking loafers and freeloaders,” you might want to check out recent remarks by Kim Kardashian for an equally contemptuous variation on that theme. Watching Plemons do an about-face from gentle George in The Power of the Dog and sink his teeth into a smarmy creep who makes the mistake of believing his privilege renders him invulnerable is the chief pleasure of Charlie McDowell’s twisty thriller about wealth inequality. But this is a sharply...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
Deadline

Ned Eisenberg Dies: Actor On ‘Law & Order: SVU’, Broadway And In Clint Eastwood Films Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a prolific stage, television and film character actor perhaps most widely recognized for his long-running recurring role as defense attorney Roger Kressler on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died of cancer Feb. 27 at his home in New York. He was 65. His death was announced by his agents at Nicolosi & Co. speaking on behalf of his wife, the actress Patricia Dunnock, and family. In a statement, Dunnock said “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy