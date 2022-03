BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Because of COVID-19 the Bakersfield Marathon was cancelled in person for 2020 and 2021. "People were thrilled that we were going to have an in-person race," Dave Milazzo, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Bakersfield Marathon, said. "There's a lot of pent up demand, people have been excited. We had a lot of disappointed runners when we had to cancel, but it was just the right thing to do at the time."

