Bidet maker TUSHY wants to help Google employees keep butts clean

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 4 hours ago

Google employees upset over the company’s decision to remove heated bidets from its offices may get some relief, after all.

Tushy, a New York-based bidet maker, has offered to step in after Bay-area Google employees, who are scheduled to return to the office beginning on April 4 — reportedly raised a stink over the company’s plans to remove heated bidet toilets from the office premises.

The tech giant started removing the Toto-branded toilet seats because they were in violation of California’s code for commercial buildings, according to Protocol , which reportedly saw a maintenance ticket ordering the removals.

Company staffers took to the internal meme generator to complain about the new policy, with one worker noting: “The removal of bidets in the office is my #2 issue with RTO,” referring to returning to the office.

Edgar Tovar, who handles maintenance at company facilities, told staffers that the bidet removal “has the added benefit of supporting Google’s water sustainability commitments.”

“Many of our buildings are migrating to recycled water systems which cannot support bidets,” he wrote.

Googlers took to the internal meme generator to voice their displeasure over the company's decision to remove heated bidets.

In response, Tushy founder Miki Agrawal wrote a letter to Google management offering to ship portable bidets to its Bay Area office.

“It’s impossible to be a hands-on Googler if one hand is tied up itching a dirty butt,” company founder Agrawal wrote.

The Post has reached out to Google to inquire as to whether the Alphabet, Inc.-owned outfit will take up Tushy on its offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19671p_0euBTXYe00
TUSHY is offering to send portable bidets to Google offices after the company ordered the heated bidets removed.

Bidet toilets are specially outfitted so that those who need to go to the bathroom can have a stream of water strategically aimed at the relevant areas.

In the old days, especially in Europe, bidets were placed alongside traditional toilets as an option to maintain hygiene.

The word “bidet” is French for “pony” or “small horse” — which is appropriate since the use of a bidet requires one to straddle it as if riding a four-legged animal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8kfR_0euBTXYe00
Proponents of bidets say that it is an environmentally-friendly alternative to toilet paper.

Bidets remain widely used in western Europe , South America, the Middle East, and Asia, but they have not caught on as much in the United States, where toilet paper is typically the sole method of cleaning one’s backside.

Proponents of bidets argue that it would be beneficial for the environment since it would save trees that are needed to be cut down in order to produce toilet paper.

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, sales of bidets skyrocketed as shoppers started panic-buying toilet paper.

Google employees will be required to return to the company’s offices for at least three days of in-person work per week starting on April 4, the company said earlier this month.

ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

