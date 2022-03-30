ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

A Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a helicopter incident in Georgia

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA US soldier was killed early Wednesday in an incident involving two helicopters at an airfield at Georgia’s Fort Stewart, the Army said. The incident, involving...

keyt.com

