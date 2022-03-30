Fanto-Williams engagement announced

Runners and gunners - Cold winds were blowing over Champions and Legends Stadiums at Cape Sunday morning. Two hundred happy campers arrive, half go to Legends for a track clinic, while the other half end up at Champions Stadium for a lacrosse clinic. High school athletes serve as clinicians supported by all the high school coaches from both programs. The young athletes are just happy to be outside running hither and thither while rapidly changing direction. The track crew moves through stations from starts to high jumping, hurdles and handoffs, then to shot put and long jump. The lacrosse girls rock swag from colorful shirts to goggles, and they carry sticks. It was just so cold, but none of the kids complained, while parents dressed in layers huddled like Eskimos on the windward side of the igloo. “I’m figuring 130 kids signed up, then on a cold morning they all showed up,” said girls’ track coach Tim Bamforth. Lacrosse was having its second of three clinics, many of the younger girls coming from the Atlantic program, while the older stickers were mostly from the Beacon and Mariner programs. It was an impressive Sunday morning, hopeful like church to see so many muppets knocking about at Sesame Street by the Sea.

