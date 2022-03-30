Fanto-Williams engagement announced

Marjorie “Marge” A. Weiss, 85, of Lewes, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Seasons Hospice in Wilmington, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born Oct. 14, 1936, in Lewistown, Pa., daughter of the late Charles R. Martz and Marjorie May (Schmidt) Scatasti. Marge...
Mary H. Hilliard, 99, of Selbyville, went home to be with her heavenly family Thursday, March 10, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones at her home. She was born Dec. 17, 1922, in Wilson, N.C., the oldest of 12 children, of the late George Hagans and Lou Carrie Polk. Mary...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As UNC and Duke gear up for the Final Four match-up, a North Carolina Woodworker is getting in on all the action. Brandon Wynne owns B's Woodworks based in Williamston. It's a woodworking company he runs online. He makes everything from wooden flags, to signs, to law enforcement badges.
Blue Rock Financial Group announced the hiring of Theo Dressler, CFP, as financial advisor and client relationship manager, and Dawn Mitchell as client service representative. Both individuals bring a wealth of experience to the company with strong backgrounds in the financial industry. Prior to joining Blue Rock, Dressler served in...
Runners and gunners - Cold winds were blowing over Champions and Legends Stadiums at Cape Sunday morning. Two hundred happy campers arrive, half go to Legends for a track clinic, while the other half end up at Champions Stadium for a lacrosse clinic. High school athletes serve as clinicians supported by all the high school coaches from both programs. The young athletes are just happy to be outside running hither and thither while rapidly changing direction. The track crew moves through stations from starts to high jumping, hurdles and handoffs, then to shot put and long jump. The lacrosse girls rock swag from colorful shirts to goggles, and they carry sticks. It was just so cold, but none of the kids complained, while parents dressed in layers huddled like Eskimos on the windward side of the igloo. “I’m figuring 130 kids signed up, then on a cold morning they all showed up,” said girls’ track coach Tim Bamforth. Lacrosse was having its second of three clinics, many of the younger girls coming from the Atlantic program, while the older stickers were mostly from the Beacon and Mariner programs. It was an impressive Sunday morning, hopeful like church to see so many muppets knocking about at Sesame Street by the Sea.
Lois Margaret Corson, 86, of Millsboro, passed away after a long illness Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She was born May 16, 1935, in Staten Island, N.Y., daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Adelaide (Schaefer) Corson. Lois attended Curtis High School in Staten Island, prior...
Evelyn Leslie Tozier Sylvanus, 88, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Lewes. She was born in 1933, in Paterson, N.J., daughter of the late Daniel P. and Evelyn Filson Tozier, and spent her childhood in Ridgewood with her parents and sister. Leslie is a graduate of Ridgewood High...
Beebe Healthcare’s Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing invites those interested in entering the rewarding and challenging field of nursing to attend the school’s semiannual open house from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 12. Alison Watson, EdD, MSN, RN, admissions chair, will conduct information sessions every 30...
William A. Deaver, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at home with his wife of 31 years, Joan Deaver, by his side. Bill was born June 3, 1944, in Washington, DC. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force. In 1994, he retired from U.S.Customs Service, Department of the Treasury, Washington D.C. He was also a member of American Legion Post 28.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville barbershop is getting in on the NCAA Final Four action. Marquette Lock owns Game Day Kutz & Apparel in Downtown Fayetteville and he’s a huge Duke University basketball fan. Lock has even painted and decorated his storefront windows to reflect the heated...
Ka-Mar Lamon Chisholm, newborn, passed away at Christiana Hospital Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ka-Mar was born Feb. 23, 2022, to parents Teana Sturgis and Derrius Chisholm. He is survived by his grandparents, Freida Woodard of Milford, Ralph Floyd of Lincoln, and Porsha Wiggins of Wilmington; his aunt and uncle Troyana and Joshua Snowden of Milford; his great-grandparents Galip and Deborah Bolat of Dagsboro; great-aunts, Tammy Franklin of Georgetown and Cassandra Asher of Laurel; and very special aunt, Jessica West of Georgetown.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina takes its college basketball seriously. So seriously, in fact, that Gov. Roy Cooper issued a proclamation Thursday declaring the state is the "center of the college basketball universe." Duke and North Carolina, arguably the two biggest rivals in all of sports, will meet in...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Cape Fear CC announced it’s first ever basketball camp for youths on Tuesday. Camp dates are from May 31 through June 3. Times of each session run from 9am to 12 pm. Cape Fear says reach out to Coach Mason Mullins at MMullins@cfcc.edu to...
Willard E. McCabe, 78, of Milton, passed away at home Monday, March 14, 2022. Willard was born in Lewes, son of the late Edward H. III and Constance (Preston) McCabe. He resided most of his life on the McCabe family farm on Round Pole Bridge Road. When the farm ownership was transferred by the family to the state for preservation as the Edward H. McCabe Nature Preserve, Willard moved nearby to Cave Neck.
On Saturday, March 28, 2022, James K. Rifenbergh passed away peacefully, owing to complications of dementia. Jim was born Sept. 21, 1930, in the small town of Oconto Falls, Wis. His birth, during the Great Depression, was a blessing to his parents, the late Kent and Marvel (Peterson) Rifenbergh. Jim...
Helen E. Maull, 95, of Lewes, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Gull Creek Assisted Living in Berlin, Md. Helen was born March 1, 1927, in Lewes, daughter of the late Otis Elliott and the late Ethel (Massey) Elliott. She was a graduate of Lewes High School and shortly thereafter, began working for Lewes Trust which eventually became Sussex Trust, and retired from Wilmington Trust as an operations manager in Georgetown.
Welcome to Mallard Point! A unique enclave of homes adorned with mature trees and abound with nature. Access Red Mill Pond from the community launch & enjoy fishing, kayaking or jet skiing. You'll likely see cranes, geese, ducks, blue heron and fish jumping right out the water. Let the gorgeous exterior and impeccably landscaped yard draw you into this very special property. Once inside, you'll be greeted by a light filled, two story foyer. On the main level there is a spacious living room with cathedral ceilings, wood beams, a magnificent floor to ceiling stone fireplace (a must see) and atrium windows. The kitchen boasts upgraded wood cabinetry with plenty of storage, breakfast bar, eating nook and double French doors leading to the four season porch. There are two primary suites with ensuite baths located on the main level. The suite on the back of the home has double French doors leading to a very large deck. The dining room is off the kitchen which includes two windows overlooking this parklike setting. Coming in from the garage there is a mud room, separate laundry room and a half bath. Upstairs the second level includes two generous sized bedrooms, a full bath, bonus room with skylight and lots of storage in the attic area. Entertaining will be a pleasure in this back yard retreat. There are two decks and a grilling area equipped with gas. This lot is large enough to add a private pool.
College basketball in North Carolina is taken pretty seriously and country music artist Eric Church is no exception to that. The North Carolina native was scheduled to perform a concert this Saturday, but it appears plans have changed. Church released a statement that he would, unfortunately, have to cancel that show because he would be attending the 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils. Church is a longtime fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels and has attended countless games.
Big Fish Grill kids clothing drive runs through April 3. Big Fish Grill will be collecting new clothing items for kids sizes 5-18 through Sunday, April 3, at locations at 20298 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, and 30415 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean. Donations will go to Clothing Our Kids, which improves the lives of at-risk children by providing them with essential school clothing. Boxes will be placed to collect clothing donations. To learn more, donate or volunteer, go to clothingourkids.com.
