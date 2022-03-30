Local, beloved pediatrician writes book

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa kindergarten teacher and her young daughter are working to send a message with their newly published book, “Your Black is Beautiful.”. Crystal Turner teaches at Dove Science Academy. She has three kids, including her first grader, Christiana. “One of the hardest things I’ve had to do as a parent is to explain to my daughter, why kids from another race wouldn’t play with her, so I had to process it first, because it just hurt her so bad and it hurt me even more,” Turner told FOX23.

