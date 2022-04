Is Alexis’ ex dead-dead… or Port Charles dead?. This past weekend, General Hospital fans were treated the show’s annual convention, where those lucky enough to attend got to spend some up-close and personal time with their favorite stars. And while we sadly weren’t able to make it, thanks to a fly or two on the wall, we did get a good idea of what went down! One of the panels featured William deVry (ex-Julian) and Kin Shriner (Scotty) and, as you can imagine, a popular topic was whether reports of the reformed mobster’s demise had been greatly exaggerated.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO