Will Smith’s resurfaced warning to TV host who flattered Jada: ‘Be careful’

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 3 hours ago

It could be another blow to Will Smith’s beloved good guy image after the infamous Oscars 2022 slap heard ’round the world.

Video footage resurfaced of the “King Richard” actor, 53, appearing to playfully threaten a Spanish TV presenter, warning: “Careful with what you say to my wife.”

The 2010 clip — which is again circulating on the heels of Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday night — shows him and wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, with TV host Pablo Motos on the popular Spanish talk show “El Hormiguero.”

Motos starts out by complimenting Jada’s “beautiful” looks and career success — only for Will to interject as their son Jaden Smith shakes his head.

“Pablo, be careful with the words you use for my wife, okay?” Will warns in Spanish while raising his hand at the presenter.

After defending Jada, he motions for Motos to continue talking, leaning in to suggest his listening closely to every word. The audience, breaking into laughter, eats it up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJ6ay_0euBRYed00 In resurfaced footage, Will Smith appears to warn a Spanish TV host to not compliment his wife. see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTCPZ_0euBRYed00
Will Smith taught kid named Chris how to slap before Oscars debacle

As the Spanish host compliments Jada’s success in Hollywood, Will replies, “Very good, very good.”

But this approval is short-lived, as Motos then tells Jada that she is beautiful “outside and in.” Will again jumps in, saying “cuidado, cuidado,” which means “be careful” in English.

Despite the ruffled feathers, Motos gives Jada a hug and Will a high-five before they part ways, apparently signaling that the “Fresh Prince” actor was only joking around. (Will, who also won the Oscar for Best Actor on Sunday, has appeared on “El Hormiguero” several more times over the years.)

Reps for the Smith family have not responded to The Post’s requests for comment.

Meanwhile, it appears any and all footage of Will’s slaptastic or otherwise defensive past has been resurfaced by social media sleuths following his Oscars kerfuffle with Rock . The skirmish began when the comedian, in the midst of presenting an award, cracked a divisive joke about Jada’s shaved head, which she was sporting as a result of her alopecia . Moments later, he found himself getting clocked by Will.

Among other poorly aged clips that have been unearthed after the on-stage feud: footage of Will slapping prankster reporter Vitalii Sediuk on the red carpet; and a recording of him demonstrating the art of the fake slap to children.

While celebrities and talk show hosts offered up their own hot takes on the incident, the Academy has taken swift action , beginning a formal review of Will’s behavior at the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1XcK_0euBRYed00 Will leans in, as if to carefully listen to what Motos has to say, before uttering a warning: “Be careful.”El Hormiguero/ Twitter

