ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas

By The Associated Press
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kX1cZ_0euBRV0S00

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of two flamingos that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas, wildlife officials said.

The Coastal Fisheries division of Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the African flamingo — known as No. 492 because of the number on its leg band — was captured on video shot March 10 by an environmental activist near Port Lavaca, Texas, at Rhodes Point in Cox Bay. Officials were able to make out the bird’s leg band on the video.

The bird and another flamingo escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita on a stormy night in June 2005. Employees had not yet clipped the birds’ wings to prevent them from flying, which facilitated their escape.

While the other flamingo was never seen again, No. 492 has been spotted several times in Wisconsin, Louisiana and Texas, sometimes with other wild flamingos. Officials said it had been a year or two since the bird was last seen in Texas.

Zoo officials have never made plans to recapture No. 492, despite the sightings, saying there is no easy way to do so without disturbing other wildlife.

The escaped flamingos, known for their distinctive pink feathers and long legs and necks, were born in Africa then shipped to the Kansas zoo in 2004 with 39 other flamingos.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage

6K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Texoma's Homepage and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
K2 Radio

Why Wyoming Is The Least Populated State?

Wyoming is such a beautiful state. There are a lot of opportunities for anyone who wants to build just about any kind of dream. 80% of America lives East of what seems to be a dividing line between the Midwest and the east coast. There are some big pockets of...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Wichita, KS
Pets & Animals
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
State
Louisiana State
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
SuperTalk 1270

The States Most Likely To Hit A Deer? How about North Dakota?

Have you ever hit a deer with a vehicle? I know I have a couple of times. One in North Dakota and another in Minnesota. I have had several close calls over the last several years. I do a lot of fishing and hunting and that has me up early in the morning or late in the evening when deer are most active. Deer are nocturnal and your chances certainly increase of hitting an animal if you drive when it's dark.
ANIMALS
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoo#Flamingos#Birds#Ap#Coastal Fisheries#Texas Parks#The Associated Press#African#Nexstar Media Inc
WTVM

Texas teen gifted new truck after escaping tornado’s wrath

ELGIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas teen seen escaping the wrath of a tornado in his red Chevrolet pickup truck has been gifted a new truck after his was totaled. Riley Leon, 16, was on his way home from an interview at Whataburger on Monday afternoon when he crossed paths with the tornado that struck the Elgin and Round Rock areas, KWTX reports. His truck was flipped onto its driver’s side, as seen in a video that has since gone viral.
ELGIN, TX
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
Vail Daily

CPW no longer final arbiter of wolf reintroduction after court relists species as endangered

A federal court ruling in February relisting gray wolves as an endangered species across much of the United States could complicate Colorado’s wolf reintroduction effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated its latest intention to delist wolves in May 2019. Colorado voters then approved wolf reintroduction in November 2020, and the final delisting was published soon after. Colorado Parks and Wildlife assumed management authority of wolves in January of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
95 Rock KKNN

The Haunting History Behind This Famous Colorado Ranch

A real estate listing on ranchflip.com describes Colorado's 7-11 Ranch as a "spectacular horse ranch" with a "2,300+ square foot 'lodge' that sleeps ten" in the idyllic Gunnison County. While those statements aren't untrue, the property is actually famous for a much darker reason: the murder of 29-year-old Jacob "Jake"...
95.7 KEZJ

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
New Haven Register

Widllife officials remove cougars that killed bighorn sheep

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Three now-dead cougars that found their way onto Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island handily hunted down its bighorn sheep herd to as few as 35 of the prized Rocky Mountain ungulates. Although an initial sum, it’s the lowest sheep count on the isle in...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Did Ted Cruz Harass Montana Airport Employees in Viral Video?

Something caught my attention right away this morning as I opened up Twitter for the first time today. In my Trending Topics sidebar, the word, "Montana" was listed. Why was Montana trending? Are people just talking about the wondrous beauty of its mountains? Is it the anniversary of a classic Montana movie? Is it a viral video going around of a United States senator being a jerk in a Montana airport?
MONTANA STATE
One Green Planet

Captive Camel Escapes Petting Zoo and Kills Two Men

A camel in a petting zoo in northwestern Tennessee escaped, and when authorities arrived, they put the animal down. The Obion County Sheriff’s Office got a call last Thursday about a camel who had gotten loose and was attacking people. The incident occurred near Shirley Farms in Obion, Tennessee, and when deputies arrived, two people were already unconscious.
OBION, TN
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy