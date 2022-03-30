ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

M23 rebel group denies attack on UN helicopter in east Congo

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO, CARLEY PETESCH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 hours ago

BENI, Congo (AP) — Congo’s M23 rebel group denies it shot down a United Nations helicopter that crashed in eastern Congo, killing all eight people onboard.

Rebel spokesman Will Ngoma on Wednesday accused Congo’s army of firing on the helicopter. Congo’s military had earlier blamed the M23 for the crash of the U.N. helicopter.

Eight U.N. peacekeepers were killed in the crash amid rebel fighting on Sunday, the U.N. mission in Congo said. The bodies of the peacekeepers have been taken to Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash, the U.N. mission in Congo, known as MONUSCO, said.

Those on board the Puma helicopter included six crew members — all from the Pakistani military — and two military personnel, one from the Russian Federation and one from Serbia, the U.N. said. It was one of two helicopters in eastern Congo to monitor the situation after the rebels attacked several villages in the region, including Tchanzu, Runyonyi, Ndiza and Tchengerero.

Pakistan’s military said that all the passengers had died, giving the names of the Pakistan pilot and crew.

Eastern Congo is prone to insecurity as several armed groups are vying for control its mineral-rich lands. In 2012 the M23 rebels controlled large areas of eastern Congo, including Goma. The rebels were eventually pushed from eastern Congo into Uganda and Rwanda in 2013 by Congolese and United Nations forces.

Despite ongoing efforts to disarm the group, M23 rebels have recently increased their attacks in the region.

M23 spokesman Ngoma said that the group remains a political and military movement in Congo and does not receive aid from neighboring Rwanda or Uganda.

“We have weapons that were left by the Congolese army on the battlefields,” he said, speaking on a mobile phone from an undisclosed location in eastern Congo. He said the group will stop its attacks if Congo will honor a peace accord it signed with them.

___

Petesch reported from Dakar, Senegal.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

823K+

Followers

410K+

Posts

372M+

Views

Related
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray war: TPLF agrees to humanitarian truce

Rebel forces fighting in northern Ethiopia have agreed to a government offer of a truce to allow aid deliveries to reach millions of people in urgent need of assistance. No aid has been delivered to the Tigray region since mid-December, with the government accused of imposing a blockade. It blames rebel forces.
AFRICA
Reuters

West African bloc says will not abandon Burkina Faso after coup

OUAGADOUGOU, March 17 (Reuters) - A representative of West Africa's regional bloc said on Thursday it will keep working with Burkina Faso despite concerns about the military junta's plan to hold power for three years after a January coup. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Burkina Faso...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Military Personnel#M23#Un#Beni#Ap#U N#Monusco#Puma#Pakistani#Eastern Congo#Congolese
The Associated Press

Chad’s junta and rebel groups open peace talks in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Chad’s ruling military council and representatives of rebel forces met for the formal opening of peace talks on Sunday in Qatar, part of a broader diplomatic effort to halt decades of fighting and instability in the vast, faction-ridden nation. The negotiations at a hotel...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen Says Thwarts Attack Aimed at Jeddah

(Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed a "hostile air target" which was aimed towards the Red Sea city of Jeddah, Saudi state media reported. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group had earlier attacked an Aramco distribution plant in Jeddah, after firing missiles...
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

8 UN peacekeepers killed in Congo helicopter crash

Congo's army said rebels in the country's east shot down a United Nations helicopter carrying eight peacekeepers and U.N. observers on Tuesday and the U.N. said there were no survivors. The helicopter was carrying out reconnaissance for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo along with...
MILITARY
Complex

Iran Says It Was Responsible for Missile Strike Close to U.S. Consulate in Iraq

A missile barrage went off close to a U.S. consulate complex in Irbil, Iraq, with Iran later taking responsibility for the incident. The Associated Press reports that Iran said the attack was retaliation for an Israeli strike that happened near Damascus, Syria, which led to the deaths of two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Germany won’t train Libyan coast guard due to alleged abuse

BERLIN (AP) — Germany said Wednesday that its military no longer will provide training to Libya’s coast guard because of concerns about its treatment of migrants. The announcement came as the German government agreed to extend for a year its participation in the European Union naval mission, known as Operation Irini, which monitors an arms embargo against Libya.
MILITARY
AFP

Myanmar army says will 'annihilate' coup opponents on crackdown anniversary

Myanmar's junta will "annihilate" coup opponents, army chief Min Aung Hlaing said Sunday as the military staged a show of force on the anniversary of its bloodiest crackdown so far on democracy protests. Last year, as new junta chief Min Aung Hlaing inspected the parade, troops brutalised those protesting the coup that had ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government.
MILITARY
Reuters

Myanmar junta chief vows no talks with opposition "terrorists"

March 27 (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta chief on Sunday said the military would not negotiate with "terrorist" opposition forces, vowing to annihilate them during a speech on Armed Forces Day, as opponents of last year's coup vowed they would fight on. The military, known as the Tatmadaw, celebrated with a...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

823K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy