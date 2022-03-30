Britney Spears Models Her New White Trench Coat With Black Suede Booties

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears made a polished style statement in a photoset on Instagram today that showed the musician wearing her new coat.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

For the outfit, Spears donned a white cozy trench coat that had a matching waist tie for a uniform and slick appearance. The coat had a slightly plunging neckline and also had flowy sleeves.

The pop star accessorized with a silver necklace that had a blue gemstone pendant.

To ground everything, she chose black suede booties. The shoes had an almond-toe shape and had a heel height of approximately 3 inches.

Spears is known for her eye-catching and trendy style during the early aughts, which prompted her to become a style inspiration for kids and teens. Some of her most popular looks include her patchwork denim ball gown while attending the 2001 VMAs and also her schoolgirl uniform from her “..Baby One More Time” music video.

Today, she tends to gravitate towards easy and chic silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a leopard-print crop top paired with dark-wash skinny jeans and her favorite brown suede pumps for a streamlined ensemble.

When it comes to the fashion industry, Spears has also made a name for herself. As a face of Candie’s, she worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s during the early ‘00s. Spears also had her own line of perfumes that aligned with her music efforts.

Flip through the gallery to see Spears’ ’90s and early ’00s street style.

Put on a pair of black booties for a clean finish.

Buy Now: Lauren Ralph Lauren Prestyn Bootie, $140.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Women’s Codie Block-Heel Booties, $80 (was $160) .

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Cileste Bootie, $36 .