Britney Spears Models Her New White Trench Coat With Black Suede Booties

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mYRe_0euBRDMc00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears made a polished style statement in a photoset on Instagram today that showed the musician wearing her new coat.

For the outfit, Spears donned a white cozy trench coat that had a matching waist tie for a uniform and slick appearance. The coat had a slightly plunging neckline and also had flowy sleeves.

The pop star accessorized with a silver necklace that had a blue gemstone pendant.

To ground everything, she chose black suede booties. The shoes had an almond-toe shape and had a heel height of approximately 3 inches.

Spears is known for her eye-catching and trendy style during the early aughts, which prompted her to become a style inspiration for kids and teens. Some of her most popular looks include her patchwork denim ball gown while attending the 2001 VMAs and also her schoolgirl uniform from her “..Baby One More Time” music video.

Today, she tends to gravitate towards easy and chic silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a leopard-print crop top paired with dark-wash skinny jeans and her favorite brown suede pumps for a streamlined ensemble.

When it comes to the fashion industry, Spears has also made a name for herself. As a face of Candie’s, she worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s during the early ‘00s. Spears also had her own line of perfumes that aligned with her music efforts.

Put on a pair of black booties for a clean finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFsjo_0euBRDMc00

Buy Now: Lauren Ralph Lauren Prestyn Bootie, $140.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gtemh_0euBRDMc00
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Women’s Codie Block-Heel Booties, $80 (was $160) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDTWo_0euBRDMc00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Cileste Bootie, $36 .

Footwear News

Serena Williams Puts Her Blue Bow Mules on Display in a Black Leather Jumpsuit in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams continues to do Paris Fashion Week in style. The multi-hyphenated athlete was spotted today while leaving her hotel room in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. Outfit-wise, Williams went with a black leather jumpsuit that featured a long-sleeve top that had two big pockets on the front of the piece. It had shoulder straps and a sleek collar for a uniformed finish. The lower half of the garment was semi-cropped and incorporated a...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Gets Cozy With Sea Life in A Black Leather Blazer and Chunky Loafers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union posted a cute video of her getting a kiss on the cheek from a special someone on her Instagram. The video shows Union coming in close for a kiss with an adorable little seal. The interaction was captured and posted to Instagram, captioned simply, “1st kisses.” The actress wore her hair up in two giant space buns, playing up the cutesy theme, opting for minimal jewelry beyond a silver ring on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Flows in a Polka Dot Dress and Black Platform Sandals in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson shows how to make a statement. The “Habit” actress was spotted while arriving at her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week today after she left the Vivienne Westwood fall ‘22 runway show. Outfit-wise, Jackson opted for a strapless flowy gown that featured a white polka dot pattern accented with a folded and gathered pink, black and white polka-dotted plunging neckline. The dress also incorporated small floral prints throughout the garment...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Debuts Nose Ring With Chloe Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes took a classic approach to her latest red carpet style when the “Batman Begins” actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., which followed the Academy Awards. Holmes donned a simple but stunning look to the event. Her black gown from Chloe was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. The dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust. She added a diamond bracelet, small, dainty hoop earrings and showed off her new nose ring. When the “Dawson’s Creek”...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Willow Smith Gives ‘Matrix’ Energy in Oversized Trench Coat, Bralette & Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Willow Smith shared a photoset on Instagram Tuesday that showed the musician posing and performing in a “Matrix”-inspired look. For the outfit, Smith went with an all-black number that consisted of a black wool oversized trench coat that came to her knees. Underneath, she went with a black bralette that had a plunging neckline and thin straps. For the lower half, she popped on a pair of creased straight-leg, cropped trousers that featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Demi Moore Steps Out in Leather Outfit and Chelsea Sock Boots at Chloé Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore gave all-leather styling a chic makeover at Chloé’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was joined in the front row by Maria Sharapova, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marisa Tomei, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress left her hotel en route to the show wearing a head-to-toe Chloé ensemble, featuring a beige leather trench coat with monochrome buttons. The slick outerwear was paired with a white leather midi skirt, as well as a black turtleneck top and woven brown leather belt. Moore’s look was complete with her own eyeglasses, as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Venus Williams Gives Neutral Suiting a Party-Worthy Twist in Tiger Striped Sandals With Pink Beaded Heels for ‘James Corden’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Venus Williams means business in neutrals. The four-time Olympic gold medalist was on Monday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in Los Angeles, where she talked about the success of her biopic film, “King Richard,” which depicted her childhood and growing up to become a powerhouse in tennis under the guidance of her father Richard Williams, played Will Smith, who earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his performance. ...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Blake Lively Glitters in Flowing Pastel Gown and Crystal Sandals at ‘The Adam Project’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blake Lively hit the red carpet in New York City on Monday night, making a rare appearance for the world premiere of husband Ryan Reynolds’ newest film, “The Adam Project.” The “Gossip Girl” star stunned in a multicolored striped Atelier Versace Couture gown. Featuring a plunging neckline, crystal-embroidered panels and a flounced skirt, the flowing pastel number actually hailed from the brand’s Spring 2019 collection — showcasing Lively’s penchant for throwback styles. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

