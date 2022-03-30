CHS FFA announces Plant Sale

The plant sale will go from 9 a.m. to noon at Aloha-Huber Park Elementary School on Saturday, April 30. The annual Aloha Garden Club plant sale returns this year on Saturday, April 30, after two years off due to the pandemic. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to noon...
Springtime is here and you might be thinking about getting out in the yard and doing some planting. If that is you, put this date on your calendar. On Saturday April 2, the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners are hosting their annual Spring Plant Sale from 8am until noon at the Red River Research Center, at 262 Research Road in Bossier City. This is just off of Highway 71 just south of Parkway High School.
Sales of native wildflowers, shrubs and trees will be offered twice this spring at the Klamath County Museum. Orders are being taken now for the first sale, which will offer low-cost bare root native tree seedlings and shrubs. Oregon ash, vine maple, and Oregon white oak tree seedlings will be...
Bullington Gardens, a horticultural education center and public botanical garden, will hold its annual spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28-30. Friends of Bullington Garden will receive a 10% discount and an exclusive early-bird shopping day, according to a news release. To become a Friend, visit bullingtongardens.org/support-bullington/membership.
On March 14, the West Holmes High School FFA participated in the state Agricultural Sales contest. The team placed fourth overall. Individually, Cora Crilow finished sixth, Ally Ogi was 17th, Ashley Tate was 24th and Derek Miller was 58th. Alternates were Garrett Houin, Alysa Pringle and Alex Pringle. On March...
People with a green thumb, or those who want to try, take heed; the Jefferson County Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale is upon us. The annual event is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the JCMG Test Garden at Jack Brooks Regional Airport. The Master Gardeners — local volunteers with knowledge and gardening expertise — are under the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office umbrella.
Comments / 0