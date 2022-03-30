CHS FFA announces Plant Sale

Springtime is here and you might be thinking about getting out in the yard and doing some planting. If that is you, put this date on your calendar. On Saturday April 2, the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners are hosting their annual Spring Plant Sale from 8am until noon at the Red River Research Center, at 262 Research Road in Bossier City. This is just off of Highway 71 just south of Parkway High School.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO