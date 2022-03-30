Waupaca County orders Slow No Wake for Wolf River

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews responded to the report of a person stranded on some ice in the Sturgeon Bay area Friday, but it turned on the person was not in need of rescue. The Sheriff’s Office and DNR were called to the area of Oak Avenue and Sherwood...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased individual as 60-year-old Julie Hansen. Investigators said Hansen failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of CORD V and STHY 32. INITIAL REPORT 3/25. One person has died and four suffered injuries following...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Large ice shoves from Lake Winnebago have pushed on to shore, causing damage to homes. The shoves are thick--estimated to be 16-to-18 inches thick. Don Herman of Sunk? Dive and Ice Service says he hasn’t seen the shoves this large in his career. “It is...
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton police say the deaths of two people in a home last January were a murder-suicide involving a son and his mother. Police say based on the final autopsy report, 78-year-old Judith A. Mastrocola and 54-year-old Matthew M. Moore both died from a single gunshot wound. Through physical evidence and witness interviews, police pieced together that Moore shot his mother and then himself.
Steuben County, N.Y. — A Savona man was found deceased after apparently falling into the Cohocton River. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, at the request of New York State Police, used their airboat and searched the shoreline on the morning of March 12. On March...
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A deputy exchanged fire with a man after the man shot a woman in Shawano County Friday, according to state investigators. The man and woman are dead. No names have been released. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.
An addiction education forum will be held on April 26 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Menominee Casino Resort and Convention Center. A deputy arrived to see a man shoot a woman and shoot toward the deputy, according to DCI. Updated: 8 hours ago. Buttons were worn in...
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - An employee of Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds in Kimberly tells Action 2 News shots were fired after a robbery at the coin and jewelry store on Monday. The employee says a person came into the store and stole a high-priced item in a...
GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was found dead following a house fire in Gillett Wednesday. At 7:14 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a fire in the 100 block of S. Birch St. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. As crews were fighting the fire,...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County Executive Allen Buechel passed away Sunday afternoon. Buechel was 74 years old. Fond du Lac County Director of Administration, Erin Gerred, said the passing was unexpected. “It is with the greatest of sadness and heaviest of heart that I share...
TOWNSHIP OF LIND, Wis. (WBAY) - Four people were displaced after a fire destroyed a Waupaca County mobile home Sunday night. The fire occurred at E2747 Crystal Road, roughly three miles south of Waupaca, according to the Waupaca Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the scene around 7:47 p.m. The...
WIldlife officers responded on Tuesday afternoon to reports of an attack on a domestic-bred cow in the northeastern part Jackson County. Upon arriving, they observed wolf tracks and injuries to the animal consistent with wolf depredation.
The nonprofit has been renting the building on S. Ashland Ave. since March 2014 for a discounted rate. The building has been on sale since the skate park opened. Buechel had a list of accomplishments on his resume, but the one he seemed to be most proud of, was keeping Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac.
Town of Richmond, Wis. (WBAY) - We continue to follow a domestic violence incident that led to an officer involved shooting and two people dead in Shawano County. It happened late Friday in the Town of Richmond. Investigators haven’t released the names of either person who died or the deputy...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Drug Task Force executed two search warrants with Green Bay and Brown County SWAT teams Tuesday. Sheriff Todd Delain said the warrants resulted in two arrests. The SWAT teams were outside 1520 Main Street in Green Bay around dawn. Tuesday concluded a...
WATCH | Lexington Christian mission preparing to send donations to Ukraine. The war being waged in Ukraine has hit very close to home for Alex Chubaruk. His uncle who is still living in the east of the country had a close call recently. Updated: 9 hours ago. Danielle Rowell the...
CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A mess is headed toward Northeast Wisconsin... and northern counties are once again in the crosshairs. Despite high gas prices, Wisconsinite Dwayne Meeker filled up a gas can in Crivitz Tuesday. “I used the gas in the power outage so I’m filling it up so I...
UW Health says families who participate in trials bring us one step closer to entering the endemic stage of COVID-19. The Clerk of Courts office would not tell us which judge in Outagamie County signed off on sealing these search warrants. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wakker cheese has raised over...
