Enfield, CT

Police: Juvenile robbed person who was selling items in Enfield

 3 hours ago

ENFIELD — Police have arrested a juvenile who, they say, was involved in an armed robbery Monday on Tariff Street.

According to police, the juvenile was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, fifth-degree larceny, and illegal possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident Monday evening, around 6:45 p.m., police said.

An individual told police they met with two other people to sell some items, police said. The two buyers pulled out handguns and struck the seller in the head, then stole the items and fled on foot, police said.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

