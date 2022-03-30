ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Never Be Late Again With This BOGO Watch Sale at MVMT

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMVMT is back with a new deal that's ending... sometime soon. Right now, you can buy one watch and get the other for 50% off using the offer code BOGO50. There isn't a visible end date, but since it's a last-chance sale, it's likely...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Whoa: The Amazon Blouse That Shoppers Can't Stop Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for Under $20

Finding the perfect blouse can be quite a task any time of year. But finding the perfect blouse that easily transitions from late winter into early spring that is comfortable and actually looks good? That can feel impossible — until now, that is. If you're ready to break out the jean jacket and white sneakers as you welcome warmer temperatures, consider adding this popular, winter-to-spring-ready blouse that you can snag for under $20 right now to the mix, too.
SHOPPING
Harper's Bazaar

31 Sandals to Buy Before Summer Starts

Summer can't come soon enough. So while we anticipate warm rays and moments of relaxation, why not shop for the pair of sandals you'll want to live in all season long? Some favorites shoes from spring stepped off the runways in unexpected colors and awe-inspiring patterns—and we can expect the return of chunky flatforms, wide-strap sandals, and even sky-high platforms in an array of hues.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a […]
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bogo#Design#Mvmt#The Forest Camo
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Clear The Rack, Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Kept Secret Sale, Is Here

In a sea of predictable Prime Days, Cyber Mondays, and Memorial Days, a few genuinely exciting events stand out for savvy sale-hunters — and one of those hallowed markdowns is Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack sale, where the off-price retailers chops an extra 25% off their already deeply discounted clearance section. Like Nordstrom Rack itself, the event is full of surprises; cropping up periodically with little advance notice and teeming with buyable bargains from beloved in-house brands like BP. and Z by Zella, respected standbys like Ugg, Allsaints, and Hobo, and a slew of designer brands that prefer that their discounted duds keep a low profile. Ahead, we’re answering all your burning questions about the three-day sale (which ends on March 27) and rounding up the need-to-cart goods to consider.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of “Black” and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel. The shoes...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
ETOnline.com

Crocs Is Having a Daylight Savings Sale: Save on Clogs, Sandals, and Charms

The Crocs craze is in full swing, and there's never been a better time to jump on the trend. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs or fur slides and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

This Is 'the Perfect Casual Dress,' According to Amazon Shoppers—and It's Under $30

After spending months under multiple layers, one of the sweetest feelings about warmer weather is welcoming spring dresses back into your style rotation. But the early weeks of the season aren't quite the time to jump right to sleeveless pieces, because there's still a possibility of chilly mornings and brisk evenings. Amazon shoppers say this under-$30 three-quarter length sleeve dress is one to add to your closet for this in-between period. And there's a bonus: It has pockets.
SHOPPING
People

29 Deals to Shop from Nordstrom Rack's Work Wardrobe Sale — Up to 65% Off

Heading back to the office this season? You're not alone. If the thought of trading in your favorite sweatpants for an office-appropriate outfit has you feeling a bit overwhelmed, Nordstrom Rack is here to help. The big-box retailer just kicked off its weeklong savings event of curated work essentials (think: sleek dresses, brightly colored blazers, gold accent jewelry, fresh handbags, and more) that will undoubtedly motivate you to refresh your 9-to-5 wardrobe — without breaking the bank.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Birkenstock’s Most Popular Sandals Got a Makeover for Summer & They're Date-Night Ready

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Birkenstock steps up their game, making their sandals more than a casual choice. We’ve seen the cult-loved brand reinvent its iconic shoes plenty of times. But this latest drop is not to be overlooked. It’s a whole new chic story this time around. Birkenstock gives a makeover to their signature Arizona Sandal. These new Birkenstock still offer ultimate comfort but with an elegant twist. The oversized two straps and lustrous leather material freshen...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

This Breezy Jumpsuit Is the Perfect Alternative to a Spring Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Not a fan of wearing dresses all the time? You’re not alone. That’s why jumpsuits are so awesome. You still get that easy, one-piece outfit that’s automatically chic, but you don’t have to sit with your legs crossed […]
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

These Black Bridesmaid Dresses Are Utterly Breathtaking

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pastel or floral designs may seem like the unanimous choice for wedding parties, but black bridesmaid dresses are a timeless and sophisticated option to consider year-round. The allure of the little black dress says it all—no matter if you’re drawn to a halter neckline, full-length satin gown, strapless midi, or simple slip dress, a noir silhouette always exudes elegance for events. Weddings are no different, from black-tie affairs to casual nuptials.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ETOnline.com

Heading Back to the Office? These 20 Work-Ready Styles are Up to 87% Off at Nordstrom Rack

With the necessity of working at home, most of us spent the last two years expanding our loungewear and athleisure collection. But now that office life is right around the corner, it's time to fill our legging and sweatshirt-filled closet with back-to-work staples. So, if you've found yourself in need of a wardrobe refresh before you restart your daily commute, look no further than Nordstrom Rack's Work Wardrobe Sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

You Can Find This Comfortable T-Shirt Dress in Thousands of Amazon Shopping Carts Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One of the best parts about temperatures getting warmer is changing up your wardrobe. By now, you're probably ready to hang up your puffer coats, retire your snow boots, and reach for your denim jackets and crisp white sneakers instead. Soon, we'll be enjoying the most pleasant type of weather — sunny and breezy — or as we like to call it, dress season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: The Best Deals Up to 92% Off Sam Edelman, Free People and More

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is on, just in time to add new spring styles to your wardrobe like cute sandals or return-to-office staples. Now through March 27, the sale event is offering an extra 25% off clearance items. Nordstrom Rack already has deals up to 92% off, so image how good of a deal you can get on designer styles. Be sure to head over to Nordstrom Rack today and check out the savings.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Lesson in Runway Walking in Chanel Surf Top, Leggings & Sock Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy