Apple Announces $50M Education Fund for Supply Chain Workers

By Mary King, Carrie Mihalcik
CNET
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is launching a $50 million fund for supply chain workers. The Supplier Employee Development Fund will go toward helping workers develop career skills and support education initiatives, as well as workplace rights, Apple said Wednesday in...

Who Is Eligible for a 4th COVID Shot?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized a fourth dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for Americans age 50 and older. "Emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of...
The Independent

About 60 Amazon workers stage walkouts over pay, break times

More than 60 workers across three Amazon delivery stations staged a walkout on Wednesday to demand a $3 raise and a return to 20-minute breaks, according to one of the labor organizers leading the effort. Ellie Pfeffer, an organizer and warehouse associate at an Amazon delivery station called ZYO1 in Queens, New York, said five people walked out of her station Wednesday in a shift that only has nine workers. She said 28 employees walked out of another station in the borough, called DBK1, and 30 more at the DMD9 station in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.The protest is being organized by...
Kristen Walters

Target plans to boost hourly wages up to $24 in some locations to combat labor shortages

Jill Inspired by Design/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) If you or someone you know is looking for work, applying at your local Target store might be an option to consider. The national retailer recently announced that they plan to spend an additional $300 million on employee wages in 2022. They are also looking into options to provide better health care coverage for hourly workers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Honeywell and Trane Back Start-Up Making Low-Carbon Alternative to Concrete

The creation of concrete emits 2 billion tons of carbon annually. Canada-based Nexii has created a new wall system that the company claims is not only climate safe, but climate resilient. Backers include Honeywell and Trane, Lotus Capital and Beedie capital. Total funding so far: $180 million. Real estate is...
The Verge

Amazon workers in New York and Maryland are protesting for better wages

Early Wednesday morning, Amazon workers staged a walkout in two states, quitting work and even shutting off a machine to demand a $3 raise. The workers also demanded that Amazon bring back 20-minute breaks — a “perk” introduced during COVID that the company has since replaced with 15-minute breaks, according to Vice. The actions are part of a wave of labor activism at Amazon as more employees band together to demand better working conditions, compensation, and representation.
Vice

National Labor Board Demands Amazon Reinstate Fired Worker Activist

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. The National Labor Relations Board took a rare step in federal court on Thursday to seek the immediate reinstatement of Gerald Bryson, a fired Amazon warehouse worker activist in New York City, according to court documents obtained by Motherboard. Amazon terminated Bryson in 2020 after he led two COVID safety protests.
CNET

Apple Grants New Round of $200K Stock Bonuses to Keep Engineers, Report Says

Apple has again paid some of its engineers stock bonuses, this time with values of between $100,000 and $200,000, according to a report Friday. It's part of an effort to retain software and hardware engineers, with the shares vesting over several years, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It declined to comment to Bloomberg.
9to5Mac

Apple announces Learning Coach program, Education Community hub coming this fall

Apple is announcing today Apple Learning Coach, a new professional learning program for educators who coach teachers to get the most out of the company’s technologies. “We know that professional learning opportunities — from educators, for educators — make all the difference in unlocking the potential in every student. Apple Learning Coach is designed to do just that, and we are thrilled to offer this new program today,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Education and Enterprise Marketing. “We also look forward to bringing the new Apple Education Community online, as a vibrant space for educators to learn from and connect with one another, and we think educators are going to love the new features coming to Classroom and Schoolwork to make learning even more interactive.”
Apple Insider

Former supply chain buyer's fraud and kickbacks cost Apple $10M

A former Apple employee has allegedly defrauded Apple out of $10 million, according to federal authorities, by using his position as a supply chain buyer to obtain kickbacks and to make Apple pay for undelivered goods and services. Charged on Friday, Dhirendra Prasad was with Apple between 2008 and 2018,...
CNET

Amazon Union Efforts: What to Expect From Votes This Month

A vote on unionizing starts at a New York Amazon warehouse on Friday, and another vote at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama will be tallied next week, adding to a trend of increased labor organizing across the country. The count in Bessemer, Alabama, comes a year after workers at the...
CNET

iOS 15.4: Your iPhone Just Got Some Handy New Features

Apple's iOS 15.4 is here, bringing with it a slew of useful features -- from bolstered privacy measures to the long-awaited Universal Control to Face ID that works even while you're wearing a mask (not to mention 37 new emoji, including a flirty lip bite, a coral reef and a troll).
Phys.org

Gig workers aren't self-employed, they're modern-day feudal serfs

To understand neo-villeiny, we first need to understand medieval villeiny. The villeins of medieval Europe were a type of serf (a tenant farmer) that were bonded to a landlord they paid rent to, and for whom they carried out additional work. Feudalism has been replaced by capitalism, and a new...
