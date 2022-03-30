Apple Announces $50M Education Fund for Supply Chain Workers

Apple is announcing today Apple Learning Coach, a new professional learning program for educators who coach teachers to get the most out of the company’s technologies. “We know that professional learning opportunities — from educators, for educators — make all the difference in unlocking the potential in every student. Apple Learning Coach is designed to do just that, and we are thrilled to offer this new program today,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Education and Enterprise Marketing. “We also look forward to bringing the new Apple Education Community online, as a vibrant space for educators to learn from and connect with one another, and we think educators are going to love the new features coming to Classroom and Schoolwork to make learning even more interactive.”

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO