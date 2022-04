Today might be a good day to grab a sub from Jersey Mike’s Subs. The reason!? These guys are giving a full day of sales, nationwide, to charity. That’s estimated to be over 10 million dollars. This is actually Jersey Mike’s 12th Annual Day of Giving. And this year, more than 2,000 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants will donate 100 percent of sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics state Programs.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO