Bartlesville High School’s softball team — which is coached by Kyle Minton — boasts a winning record in its most recent five outings. ENID 7, BARTLESVILLE 4: Enid gathered momentum with a three-run rally in the third and pushed on to the victory. For Bartlesville, J. Cook delivered a homer and drove in two runs. Isabell Daniels and Aubrey Miller each doubled. Also contributing RBI’s were Chelsea Goddard and Daniels. Pitcher Erika Niko went the distance, allowing 11 hits and only two walks, while striking out one.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO