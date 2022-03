GRAFTON - The owners of Grafton Harbor Marina have filed suit against NBCUniversal and Marcus Lemonis of "The Profit" alleging "corruption, misconduct, slander and misuse of power through deceptive business practices" to boost ratings for the TV show. According to Red Banyan Crisis PR, Joseph and Janice DeSherlia, owners of Grafton Harbor Marina, have filed a companion case to two existing cases filed in New York and Los Angeles against NBCUniversal for CNBC's "The Profit."

