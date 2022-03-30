70-year-old who kidnapped bus full of children, buried them alive approved for parole
( WTVO ) – A 70-year-old man accused of kidnapping a bus full of children and burying them alive for ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole.
According to CNN , Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three men who kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver in northern California, drove them more than 100 miles away, placed them in a moving truck, and buried them alive in a quarry owned by his father.
The kidnappers then demanded $5 million in ransom.
After spending 16 hours underground, the driver and the children were able to dig their way out and escape.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California parole commissioners have recommended parole for the last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children for $5 million ransom in 1976. The two commissioners acted Friday in the case of 70-year-old Frederick Woods. The parole recommendation could still be rejected by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Woods’ accomplices, brothers Richard and James Schoenfeld, were paroled years ago. All three were from wealthy San Francisco Bay Area families when they kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver near Chowchilla. They buried the children and bus driver in a ventilated underground bunker east of San Francisco. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
