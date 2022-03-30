ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to report storm damage after severe weather

By Beth Finello
INDIANAPOLIS – During severe weather events, damaging winds, heavy rain, flooding, large hail, and even tornadoes can occur. It’s important for damage to be reported to the National Weather Service, so how can you do that?

You can report the damage in several ways.

If you post a picture or video on social media, you can tag your local National Weather Service Office . If you’re not on social media, you can email your pictures to your local office as well.

What should you include in the damage report?

  • The location of the damage
  • The time when the damage occurred
  • A description of the damage as best as you can

There is a form that can be used on the National Service website to put all the details in to send to your local office as well.

As a reminder, you should not assume a tornado caused damage because straight-line winds can also cause extensive damage.

