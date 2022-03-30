70-year-old who kidnapped bus full of children, buried them alive approved for parole
By Nexstar Media Wire, John Clark
WOWK 13 News
6 hours ago
( WTVO ) – A 70-year-old man accused of kidnapping a bus full of children and burying them alive for ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole.
According to CNN , Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three men who kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver in northern California, drove them more than 100 miles away, placed them in a moving truck, and buried them alive in a quarry owned by his father.
The kidnappers then demanded $5 million in ransom.
After spending 16 hours underground, the driver and the children were able to dig their way out and escape.
After 17 unsuccessful attempts, a California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 has been recommended for parole.When Frederick Newhall Woods and two other gunmen hijacked the school bus in Chowchilla, California, it was considered the biggest kidnapping in US history.After hijacking the bus, which returning from a summer field trip at the Chowchilla fairgrounds swimming pool, Woods and his friends James and Richard Schoenfeld transferred the 26 children and their driver into vans and drove them 12 hours away in the dark to a location where, CBS News reported, they were held captive underground in...
A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
When Gonzalo Pizano-Guzman was found dead in a ditch and his car was burned, no one could understand why someone would want a happy, hard-working young man dead months before his wedding. The family of Gonzalo Pizano-Guzman, 20, reported him missing almost immediately after they noticed he was gone on...
A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence.Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths Bart and Krista Halderson. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.Investigators said Halderson killed his parents after his father discovered he had been lying about attending a technical college. Prosecutors said it was one in a web of lies he told about...
Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
Frederick Newhall Woods, one of the three men who hijacked a school bus and kidnapped 26 children in Chowchilla, California in 1976, was recommended for parole on Friday. The recommendation came during Woods’ 18th attempt to earn parole for what has been called the largest kidnapping in U.S. history, after he had been rejected 17 times.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 was recommended for parole on Friday with the support of two of the victims. Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods,...
POPE COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A Big Lake man is accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old boy last Thursday, which sparked an AMBER alert in west-central Minnesota.
The toddler was found safe late that evening, and Victor Ramirez Alvarez, 22, was taken into custody. He is charged with kidnapping and depriving a parent of parental rights by concealing a minor child from the child’s parents.
The complaint, signed on Friday, states that Alvarez was “very fond” of the boy and had tried to unsuccessfully court the victim’s mother.
Credit: Kandiyohi County Jail
“He would frequently give them rides, hug her son, buy him things and take...
(STACKER) — The United States has a higher incarceration rate than any other country in the world, but as violent crime trends have gone down nationwide in recent decades, the number of incarcerated people in America has continued to climb until just recently. In response to increasing fears over...
March 29 (UPI) -- A man convicted of kidnapping a bus full of children more than 40 years ago has been approved for parole, according to California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, had a parole hearing Friday at the California Men's Colony, his 18th hearing since...
A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching...
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people have been arrested in Houston after police said they kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a 16-year-old girl in Fort Worth earlier this month. Police in Fort Worth said the incident happened on March 6 around 1 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Berry Street, near the Texas Christian University (TCU) campus.
Comments / 0