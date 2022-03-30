ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

‘Heavy pigs’ fight off bear that entered their pen

By Olivia Lank, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 hours ago

NEW MILFORD, Conn. ( WTNH ) – This certainly isn’t something you see every day.

Two pigs were filmed fighting off a bear that climbed inside their pen at a property in New Milford, Connecticut, earlier this month.

Kevin David, the owner of the pigs, told Nexstar’s WTNH that the animals were uninjured.

“They’re fine,” he told WTNH. “They’re some heavy pigs and we’re pretty sure that bear is still a cub.”

In the video, a black bear can be seen climbing into the enclosed pen and immediately being attacked by Hammy — one of the pigs — who charged the bear back into the fence. The other pig, Mary, chased the bear into a corner of the pen, where it lingered before ultimately hopping back out.

David, who caught the altercation on his Ring video camera, said he doesn’t think the bear was going after the pigs, but rather something that Hammy and Mary were digging at.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

