ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Wild Wednesday: Eggstravaganza

By Alexandra Sharfman
okcfox.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam King meets with Candice Rennels to talk about the...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Pumpkin the Rabbit joins WCTV for Wild Wednesday!

The Good Morning Show takes a look at the latest winners in Round 1 of the 2022 Snacket Bracket Challenge! Wings and pizza are featured in this breakdown. WCTV Community Classroom: Haley Vann, Taylor County Primary School. Updated: 6 hours ago. Haley Vann, who is teaching first graders in her...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJBF

Easter Eggstravaganza happening at Kroc Center Field

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Salvation Army, SWAT Foundation, and Gathering of the Multitude have come together to present an “Easter Eggstravaganza.” It’s a free event that’s open to the public, and it all takes place at the Kroc Center Field, on April 16th, at 11am. “We are going to have over 3,000 eggs hidden […]
AUGUSTA, GA
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Midland Daily News

Growing in the wild

As a child, I struggled in school because I didn’t march to the same beat as others. I often got in trouble asking questions and seeking truths to understand life better. Out of curiosity, I held conversations with teachers at a young age while other children played softball. But I also found joy in jumping double dutch with the other children on the playground. I would hear a song and maybe even dance in moments of silence. I was hard to understand.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#The Okc Zoo
Vicksburg Post

ON THE SHELF: Take a trip to the Wild, Wild West

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features Westerns from our New Large Print collection. To begin, we have “Librarians of the West: a Quartet” featuring four short stories by Randi Samuelson-Brown, Mark Warren, Charlotte Hinger and...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
FMX 94.5

The Price To Visit Buffalo Springs Lake Has Reached Insane Levels

Excuse me if I missed this memo earlier, but it now costs what to go to the lake?. I can no longer say with a straight face that Buffalo Springs Lake gives you any real bang for your buck. I will also say that I personally think that the new fee schedule is as much about keeping some people out, instead of just keeping the place up (even though, the poor aren't the ones causing problems).
BUFFALO SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy