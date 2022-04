“America is addicted to oil, which is often imported from unstable parts of the world. The best way to break this addiction is through technology.”. Before I tell you who said that and when, I want to explain why I’m sharing it. At the time I wrote this column, it had been more than a week since Russian despot Vladimir Putin attacked his neighbors in Ukraine, more than a week since Europe and the United States imposed some of the heaviest sanctions we’ve ever seen on Russia. Yet the sanctions, however costly, had one glaring omission: Russian oil and gas.

