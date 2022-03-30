ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Nick Caicedo C’20, G’21 Doubles Down on Drew University Business, Finance Degrees

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlum followed his bachelor’s in business with a Master of Science in Finance and job in regulatory finance. March 2022 – When COVID-19 hit the pause button on the world just as Nick Caicedo C’20, G’21 was set to graduate from Drew University, he decided to stick around to earn a...

