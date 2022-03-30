ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

LTU's physician assistant program receives provisional accreditation

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHFIELD—Lawrence Technological University’s new Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program has received provisional accreditation from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, Inc. (ARC-PA). Provisional accreditation confirms that the commission found the plans and resources of the program demonstrate LTU’s ability to...

