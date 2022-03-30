1 woman killed in Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one woman was killed in a crash late Tuesday night.

Authorities say the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:13 p.m. on Alabama 33 near the 15-mile-marker, about 10 miles south of Moulton.

Troopers confirmed 47-year-old Olivia J. Johnson of Double Springs was killed when the 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer she was driving left the road and crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says no further information is available as the Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.