Lawrence County, AL

1 woman killed in Lawrence County crash

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 hours ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one woman was killed in a crash late Tuesday night.

Authorities say the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:13 p.m. on Alabama 33 near the 15-mile-marker, about 10 miles south of Moulton.

Cullman woman died in hospital after I-65 crash

Troopers confirmed 47-year-old Olivia J. Johnson of Double Springs was killed when the 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer she was driving left the road and crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says no further information is available as the Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

Related
WAFF

Lawrence County couple identified in apparent murder-suicide

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County woman was shot and killed by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide incident earlier this week, according to authorities. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Martha Chardavoyne Athon, 59, and her husband, James “Jay” William Athon Jr., 54, of Lawrence County, were found dead in their home on Sunday. The victim’s identities were released Friday by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.
WAFF

Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O. According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Dothan pastor may be facing new charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan pastor and activist could be facing more charges — involving his finances. Kenneth Glasgow has already pled not guilty to conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs. There’s now a possibility that the court could also look into Glasgow’s tax documents to add possible financial charges. He’s accused of distributing cocaine […]
DOTHAN, AL
WREG

6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
IUKA, MS
WAFF

2 Morgan County deputies disciplined after incident on plane

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County Deputy is no longer on the force, while another is being disciplined for their actions on a plane in February. According to the Birmingham Police Department, on Feb. 26, officers assigned to the airport precinct division were made aware of a disturbance on a flight heading to Tampa, Florida. When officers arrived, they found four intoxicated passengers who refused to wear a mask. The four were later taken off the flight.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
