Kent County, DE

TRAFFIC ALERT – Kent County – Reeves Crossing Road @ the Railroad Crossing between Little Mastens Corner Rd and US13 / 5:00 am on Tuesday, April 5th to 5:00 pm on Friday, April 8th, 2022

Milford LIVE News
 3 hours ago

Felton — Road Closure: Reeves Crossing Road @ the Railroad Crossing between Little Mastens Corner Road and US 13 Dupont Highway in Felton

Delmarva Central Railroad has announced the closure of the their rail crossing on Reeves Crossing Road for resurfacing and general maintenance.

Times and Dates: 5:00 am on Tuesday, April 5th to 5:00 pm on Friday, April 8th, 2022

Detour: Eastbound: Reeves Crossing Road to Little Mastens Corner Road/ Lumbard Street to East Main Street to US 13 Dupont Highway back to Reeves Crossing Road

Westbound: Reeves Crossing Road to US 13 Dupont Highway to East Main Street to Lumbard Street/ Little Mastens Corner Road back to Reeves Crossing Road

At all times residents will have access to their homes but may need to utilize the detour routes.

For 24/7 traffic information, tune to WTMC 1380 AM or visit deldot.gov. [More]

