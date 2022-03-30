ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

TRAFFIC ALERT – Kent County – Road Closure: Fence Post Lane @ the Railroad Crossing between Olin Dill Rd and Ruritan Ln / 5:00 am on Monday, April 4th to 5:00 pm on Thursday, April 7th, 2022

Viola — Road Closure: Fence Post Lane @ the Railroad Crossing between Olin Dill Road and Ruritan Lane in Viola

Delmarva Central Railroad has announced the closure of their rail crossing on Fence Post Lane for resurfacing and general maintenance.

Times and Dates: 5:00 am on Monday, April 4th to 5:00 pm on Thursday, April 7th, 2022

Detour: Northbound: Fence Post Lane to Ruritan Lane / Howard Street / Farm Lane to Olin Dill Road back to Fence Post Lane

Southbound: Fence Post Lane to Olin Dill Road to Farm Lane / Howard Street / Ruritan Lane back to Fence Post Lane

At all times residents will have access to their homes but may need to utilize the detour routes.

For 24/7 traffic information, tune to WTMC 1380 AM or visit deldot.gov. [More]

