Lotus Eletra To Produce 900 Horsepower In Hyper SUV Spec

By Alex Harrington
Grand Tour Nation
Grand Tour Nation
 3 hours ago
I’ve only just finished publishing my article on the Lotus Eletre to GTN’s Instagram account, but I’ve opened up my RSS feeds and it looks as though Lotus is still churning out new information. This time, they’re upping their game even more as they reveal the Eletre will not only become...

