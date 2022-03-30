ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona joins lawsuit challenging CDC's mask mandate for transportation

knau.org
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona has joined twenty other states with Republican attorneys general in a lawsuit aimed at halting the federal government’s transportation mask mandate. The suit was filed in federal court and announced this week in Tampa,...

www.knau.org

