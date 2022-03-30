LISTEN: Lexi Jones, Brandon Kondritz, and Bennett Jackson

Live music returns to the University of Toledo’s Spring Festival of New Music, which will feature for the first time a UT faculty member, David Jex . Jex, who has taught music theory, composition, and jazz studies, is a prolific composer. Nigel Burgoine , artistic director of the Ballet Theatre of Toledo, regularly turns to Jex for new productions , but Jex also has created many other compositions, including Sweet Sorrows: Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Concert Band; Three Dances for Baritone, Saxophone, and Piano; Air Sculptures for Brass Quintet; Celebration for Art Tatum, and more.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 54 MINUTES AGO