ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Peter Goodman, Global Economics Correspondent

By Frank Buckley
KTLA.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Goodman is the global economics correspondent for The New York Times. He is the author of the new book “Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World.” Before joining the Times, Goodman was with The Washington...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Symone Sanders to Take Over MSNBC Slot on Weekends and Streaming in May

Click here to read the full article. Symone D. Sanders will take over the 4 p.m. weekend slot on MSNBC as the NBCUniversal-owned network continues to bolster opinion programming over hours devoted to straight news reportage. The former media strategist, who has helped two prominent Democrats in presidential campaigns, will kick off her first show on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. The hour is currently anchored by Yasmin Vossoughian in a more traditional news format. Sanders, who comes to MSNBC directly from working as a media aide to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, will also host her program on MSNBC’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
mansionglobal.com

Rupert Murdoch Asks $78 Million for Two New York City Condos

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is listing a penthouse at New York’s One Madison condo tower. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is listing two units at New York’s One Madison condo tower for a total of $78 million. One of the units, asking $62 million, is a triplex penthouse measuring...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
ProPublica

Tracy Weber Named ProPublica Managing Editor

ProPublica announced Monday that Tracy Weber, deputy managing editor, has been promoted to managing editor. In this role, she will lead ProPublica’s national journalism to ensure that the newsroom takes on ambitious projects with moral force. Weber is succeeding Robin Fields, who served as ProPublica’s managing editor for nine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Varney: You are paying for the climate crowd’s ‘green dreams’

In his latest "My Take" on Wednesday, FOX Business' Stuart Varney called out politicians who are part of the "climate crowd," arguing Americans are now paying for lawmakers' push to kill U.S. oil production with record-high gas prices. STUART VARNEY: ‘You are paying the price for the climate crowd's green...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Charles Payne: Focus Determines Reality

On this episode, Jason shares his thoughts on proxy voting in Congress and how some current Congressmen lack dedication to the job and title once they’re in office. He also discusses his frustrations with President Biden’s constant miscommunication on the United States’ handling of the Russian war on Ukraine. Jason also highlights the stupid, sharing the story of a Florida man’s call to the Sheriff to test the meth he purchased, to ensure it was real.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Why U.S.-China financial tension is hard to disarm: podcast

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Relations between the world’s two largest economies were already tense, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further increased the pressure. In this episode of The Exchange, James Fok explains how the relationship became so fraught, and why it’s unlikely to improve anytime soon.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy