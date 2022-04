Mochinut held a soft opening March 26 at its new Richardson location. The store will be located at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400, Richardson, in the Richland Village shopping center. The restaurant specializes in mochi doughnuts and Korean rice flour hot dogs, according to its website. Mochinut has locations across the country, including in Plano, San Marcos, San Antonio and other Texas cities. 945-899-4202. www.mochinut.com.

