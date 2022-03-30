ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities blunts hopes of swift breakthrough

By Nathan Hodge, Olga Voitovych, Paul Murphy, Laura Smith-Spark
CNN
CNN
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) — Hopes of an early breakthrough in war-ravaged Ukraine were fading Wednesday as Russian forces continued to pound the cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv, a day after Moscow said it would "drastically reduce" its military assault there. Officials in Ukraine said there had been no...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN
CNN

958K+

Followers

141K+

Posts

759M+

Views

Related
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#Kremlin
Daily Mail

President Zelensky tells NATO countries that 'it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory' if they do not establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukrainians to hold on and fight as he delivered his latest speech following a hospital visit to see wounded soldiers. The president described Sunday as 'the 18th day of our war for life, for Ukraine, for independence' and condemned the latest attack near the Polish border.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

US is sending RUSSIAN air defense systems to Ukraine to help fight Putin: Pentagon says there is 'clear evidence' of war crimes and is now delivering Soviet equipment they 'secretly acquired from Moscow decades ago'

The Pentagon said on Monday it had seen clear evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine as it emerged that the U.S. was shipping Soviet-era air defense systems to bolster Ukrainian resistance. On day 26 of the Russian invasion, a senior defense official said Russia had stepped up air sorties...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

American killed by Russian artillery in Ukraine

An American was killed in a Russian artillery attack in Chernihiv, Ukraine, local police first announced on Thursday. The Chernihiv Region Police announced in a Facebook post, “Police are documenting the consequences of enemy shelling of civilians in the center of Chernihiv. Today, the occupiers once again carried out a heavy artillery attack on unarmed civilian residents of the city. There are dead and wounded people. Among the dead – a US citizen.”
MILITARY
The Independent

Vladimir Putin: The president whose obsession with Russian security may cost him dear

In the weeks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, one man has loomed large: Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin.Every inch the potentate, he began by soliciting support from key ministers live on TV; he followed this up with an outraged verbal assault on Ukraine, lambasting Lenin, Stalin and Gorbachev for good measure. Three days later, in the early morning in Moscow, he was back on national television announcing the start of military action. The first tanks moved in and the first bombs were dropped within hours.Russia’s military onslaught has tended to be seen as an old-fashioned war launched by an...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO

BEIRUT (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine dominates world attention. But with less global scrutiny, Putin is also busy advancing Russia’s presence in the Middle East and Africa -- an expansion that military and civilian leaders view as another, if less immediate, threat to security in the West.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian GRU intelligence officer is killed in Ukraine – the latest of 12 senior figures to have now lost their lives during Russian invasion

Russia is continuing to suffer high-profile military losses, with a GRU military intelligence spy the latest killed in Putin's stalling invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has so far seen the loss of 12 commanders including three key generals, and military experts have slammed their bizarre tactics. Captain Alexey Glushchak, 31,...
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

958K+
Followers
141K+
Post
759M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy