ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Topgolf raising money for onePULSE Foundation

wogx.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new local event raising money for the onePULSE...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Residents run 5K to raise money for kid with cancer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A 5K for a great cause saw runners in Berkshire County helping to raise money for a local child fighting leukemia. Many turned up in “Carter strong” apparel named after the young cancer patient. Over a hundred runners and walkers hit the streets...
PITTSFIELD, MA
AZFamily

Mesa cidery raises money for veterans with TBI

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s. A local cidery has created a special cider to raise funds for Brain Injury Awareness Month. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Golf, FL
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Onepulse Foundation
KXII.com

Local Veteran running Ultramarathon to raise money for VETS

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne Navy Veteran is pushing himself to new limits, both physically and emotionally. Douglas LaFollet is training for an Ultramarathon, a 62 mile race at the beginning of April, but this run has more to it than just running. “It’s a personal challenge...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
KARE

'Shaver Special' helps raise money for cancer research

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — With March Madness in full swing once again, you can help support a good cause while watching the game!. Rock Elm Tavern is teaming up with the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund to raise money for cancer research. Each order of the "Shaver Special" includes a signature Big Rig Burger and Fulton tap for $18, with $5 going to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
WGN News

Local organizers raise money for Meals on Wheels

CHICAGO — The virtual March for Meals 5K starts Sunday in an effort to raise money for Meals on Wheels Chicago. Meals on Wheels Chicago serves more than 10,000 people each year, adding up to 100,000 meals each week for seniors and people with disabilities. “We have an amazing partner called Open Kitchens they help […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
The Associated Press

SpartanNash Foundation Raises $180,000 for Habitat for Humanity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 21, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) invited grocery store guests and Associates to participate in a fundraising campaign supporting 43 chapters of Habitat for Humanity across the Midwest. Donations totaling $180,000 were collected by the SpartanNash Foundation, which will help individuals and families in eight Midwest states take the first important steps toward owning a home.
CHARITIES
WTHI

Terre Haute North raises money for children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The totals are in for how much money was raised for Dance Marathon at Terre Haute North Vigo High School. Students danced to help raise money for children. The school raised $17,000 dollars for Riley Children's Hospital. The event blends dancing, games, food, and fun.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Independent

Florida teen was turned away twice from rides before falling from plunge attraction

The family of a Florida teenager who died after falling from a 430 ft attraction say he was turned away from other rides because of his size. Speaking on Tuesday, a cousin of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said he wanted to ride two rides at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, but was turned away on Friday.“‘They said I’m too big. I can’t ride,’“ his cousin Shay Johnson recalled after speaking with Tyre on the phone.She told Spectrum News 13 that although Tyre was turned away from two attractions at ICON Park, he was not turned away by the Orlando FreeFall.The attraction...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signals Meeting with Disney CEO Bob Chapek is ‘Unlikely’ Following Escalating Exchanges Over Controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

The saga surrounding the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, commonly referred to as “Don’t Say Gay”, continues to stretch on and escalate as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appeared to signal that his previously promised meeting with The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek is looking to be more and more unlikely.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy