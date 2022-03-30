ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NY

Even Though It Was Racist, Students Organized A “Gangsta Night”

By Kevin L. Clark
Essence
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe white students at Windsor Central High School dressed as Crips and the Bloods without a thought about how it would look. Yes, “Gangsta Night” already sounds like a problematic situation, but according to the New York Times, white students at Windsor Central High School organized a themed event at a...

www.essence.com

Comments / 89

Sad 4 everyone
2h ago

What is wrong with these kids???? Go to school get an education take care of your health and except people for who they are. There is good in most people. It does not matter about age, race, or who they love.

Reply(19)
8
Jimmy g.
2h ago

who cares ..but why would anybody want to dress like hood rats...they are useless animals

Reply
21
teejay
1h ago

hmm weren't the Italians gangsters before anyone else. interesting how people of color are now labeled gangsters..just saying

Reply(2)
6
