ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Alien life ‘probably’ exists on Jupiter’s moon – and could be as smart as an octopus

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4BL1_0euBBxxK00

SCIENTISTS have moved a step further in finding out whether alien life really does exist.

One place they've long believed life could be is on one of Jupiter's 79 moons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMOTE_0euBBxxK00
Could life lurk under a massive ice ocean on Jupiter's most famous moon? Credit: Getty

The moon in question is Europa - and there's a very valid reason why.

Europa has water and oxygen, the essentials for sustaining life, as well as chemicals that could serve as nutrients.

But proving all this has been tricky for experts - mainly because we've never actually tested samples and can only rely on observations.

What's more, Europa is home to ice-covered oceans believed to be about 15 miles thick and scientists suspect life may well be underneath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OblYM_0euBBxxK00

How the oxygen gets past the huge ice for whatever lurks deep down to breathe has been left to scientific theory, but now a team have put together a model to show just how it could work.

They're convinced salt water within the icy shell could be transporting oxygen.

Building a physics-based computer simulation of the process, the oxygen basically hitches a ride on salt water under the moon’s “chaos terrains,” landscapes made up of cracks, ridges and ice blocks.

Their findings show that it's not only possible, but could mean Europa’s ocean has a similar amount of oxygen as the oceans back here on Earth.

“Our research puts this process into the realm of the possible,” said Professor Marc Hesse, from the University of Texas at Austin.

“It provides a solution to what is considered one of the outstanding problems of the habitability of the Europa subsurface ocean.”

Nasa is planning to send an orbiter called the Europa Clipper out in 2024, which could build on their findings.

"It’s enticing to think of some kind of aerobic organisms living just under the ice," co-author Dr Steven Vance added.

British Professor Monica Grady has previously said she believes we have a better chance of finding alien life on Europa than Mars, which tends to steal most of the focus.

And if there is, it could be octopus-like.

"I think we've got a better chance of having slightly higher forms of life on Europa, perhaps similar to the intelligence of an octopus," she said.

The study was published in the Geophysical Research Letters journal.

Jupiter has a staggering 79 moons Credit: Getty - Contributor
  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icy Moon#Octopus#Smart Home#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Space.com

Why NASA's new 'mega moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "mega moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It just rolled out to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis 1 mission.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Captures Images of China’s Rover From Space

China’s Tianwen-1 lander and Zhurong rover touched down on the Martian plain Utopia Planitia on May 14, 2021 after spending about three months orbiting the Red Planet. While the Chinese Space Agency has shared images of the rover and lander (including a cute family portrait taken by a wireless remote camera), NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been following the rover’s travels from above.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA spacecraft snaps gorgeous new photo of Jupiter's moons Io and Europa

NASA's Juno spacecraft beamed back stunning new photos of Jupiter's moons, Io and Europa. Juno's latest view of the two moons was captured during the spacecraft's 39th close flyby of Jupiter on Jan. 12. At the time, the spacecraft was about 38,000 miles (61,000 kilometers) above Jupiter's cloud tops, at a latitude of about 52 degrees south.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

A Dead Rocket Crashed Into the Moon Today, and Scientists Are Thrilled

A hunk of space junk came to an explosive end on Friday when it collided with the moon, and astronomers are excited to view the fallout. An old rocket booster once thought to be the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9, but now believed to be from the Chinese Chang'e 5-T1 mission (although China denies this), slammed into the moon's far side at over 5,000 miles per hour around 4:25 a.m. PT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Asteroid spotted just before hitting Earth's atmosphere wows astronomers

This weekend, an astronomer spotted a small asteroid just hours before the space rock crashed into Earth's atmosphere and met its fiery demise. On Friday (March 11), astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky was observing the sky at the Piszkésteto Mountain Station, which is part of the Konkoly Observatory near Budapest in Hungary. During his observations, he spotted an asteroid, now dubbed 2022 EB5 by the Minor Planet Center. Scientists estimate that the space rock was about 10 feet (3 meters) wide (no big deal for an asteroid).
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
368K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy